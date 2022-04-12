South Dakota attorney general impeached over fatal crash

PIERRE (AP) — The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached the state's attorney general for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash, rejecting the recommendation of a special investigative committee and setting up a historic trial in the Senate.
Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will at least temporarily be removed from office pending the Senate trial, where it takes a two-thirds majority to convict on impeachment charges.
The 36-31 vote in the Republican-controlled House broke from a GOP-backed majority report from a special investigative committee that recommended against impeachment. That report argued Ravnsborg's actions in the crash were unrelated to his official duties.
Ravnsborg pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash, including making an illegal lane change. He cast Joseph Boever's death as a tragic accident.
Gov. Kristi Noem, also a Republican, had pushed for impeachment, arguing that he lied to investigators. So had Democrats, who produced a minority report that argued Ravnsborg was not "forthcoming" to law enforcement officers and had abused the power of his office.
