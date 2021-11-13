Souper Starz raises nearly $24K for Spearfish projects

SPEARFISH — Raising awareness and dollars for special projects while breaking bread with community members is what Spearfish Souper Starz is all about.
Spearfish volunteer Laine Mitchell, along with Tia Berens and Spencer Rossi started the Souper Starz in Spearfish as a way to support a variety of community organizations with one regular event. Since its first event in January 2020, Spearfish Souper Starz has directly benefitted at least eight different organizations and projects with grant awards, and has had an indirect impact on at least 22 different community projects by raising awareness.
In Spearfish, Mitchell said the event is held once a month, except during the summer. Community members come together at the Barn at Aspen Acres, and pay $10 or $5 for students, for a soup supper. During the event, area organizations, businesses and individuals each have five minutes to make a presentation about community projects that are worth of the Souper Starz grant. Following the presentations, attendees use contactless online voting to decide which project will receive the grant, which is derived from the money participants pay for the soup supper.
So far, Mitchell said Spearfish Souper Starz has raised $23,942 for community projects.
“Someone takes home the pot of money, but what we’re really trying to focus on is bringing the community together and having that connection over breaking bread and sharing resources beyond just funding for these organizations,” Mitchell said. “Some organizations aren’t so much seeking funds, but rather volunteers, members or board members.
“We encourage people who present to invite their friends and family, because the more supporters you have in the audience the more votes in your pocket for the pot of money,” Mitchell continued.
Examples of projects and organizations that have been funded have included community murals, plans to develop all-inclusive parks for children of all ability levels, the Artemis House, Spearfish Senior Citizens Center, and Realtors for Kids. But more important than the projects themselves has been the community connections that occur during the Souper Starz events. Mitchell told a story about a little girl who recently spoke at a Souper Starz event about her experience. The girl had been discouraged about boys at school teasing her disabled sister. The next morning, she had a dream about an all-inclusive park meant for children of all abilities, where her sister would feel welcome. Shortly after the girl shared her dream with her mother, the mom saw a post on social media about the Kenadi Jean Weis Foundation winning a Souper Starz grant to build such a park.
“That was something that was really kind of awesome,” Mitchell said.
Another example of how Souper Starz works to support various organizations in Spearfish occurred when Jan Bloom presented at the event to raise awareness about bags that she makes for foster kids who are going to new homes.
“Although she didn’t win the grant, she said she received more bag donations following the event,” Mitchell said. “She then returned to present again and won!”
Organizations, individuals and businesses with an idea for a project to benefit the community are welcome to present at Souper Starz events.
The new season of Souper Starz events kicks off Monday at 7 p.m.
Presenting will be the Spearfish pickleball group, Good Shepherd Clinic, Matthews Opera House, Lach’s Legacy, and Phoenix Rising.
Events will also be held Jan. 10 and March 14.
For more information about presenting, visit spearfish.souperstarz.com.
