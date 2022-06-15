Sounds of summer spread through Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Summer in Spearfish means outdoor concerts and downtown fun as Spread the Tunes and the Downtown Business Association bring the sounds of summer to town.
“It’s an all ages event, it’s free music; a place to come down once a week, get dinner, (and) have a drink,” Zac Eixenberger with Spread the Tunes said about the Canyon Acoustic Series, which kicks off this evening with The Dirty Grass Players. “It’s just some fun, free entertainment for the city.”
The series will continue throughout the summer, and will include Six Mile Road, on June 22; Fireside Collective, on June 29; High Country Hustle, on July 6; Feed the Dog, on July 13; Buffalo Galaxy, on July 20; West King String Band, on July 37; and Pretend Friend, on Aug. 3. Each band will take the stage at the Spearfish City Park Band Shell from 6-8:30 p.m., every Wednesday this summer.
Another Summertime Spearfish staple is Downtown Friday Nights, hosted by the Spearfish Downtown Business Association. The biggest block party in Spearfish continues on June 17, with Wild Planes; Camp Comfort, on June 24; Nate Botsford, on July 1; Booz N Tuna, on July 8; Slamadama, on July 15; Minority Falls, on July 22; and Dan McGuinness Band, on July 29. Vendors open at 5:30 p.m., music starts on the main stage between Heisler’s Hardware and Nona’s Kitchen at the corner of Hudson and Main Street at 6:30 p.m.
