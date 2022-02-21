Sounds of Big Band era in Sturgis

STURGIS — Concertgoers heard sounds of a bygone era Sunday as Dave Martinson’s Big Band performed at the Sturgis Community Center. During one of the numbers, Martinson and Black Hills State University senior, Jared Smith, did dueling saxophone riffs much to the delight of the crowd.
The group consists of a 17-piece band along with two vocalists – Emily Young of Sturgis and Rylann Olson of Spearfish. They performed Big Band music from the 1920s to the present including such tunes as “Woodchoppers Ball,” “The Girl from Ipanema,” and “Edelweiss.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.