Songwriters festival pulls back the veil on best-known verses

The annual Wild West Songwriters Festival was held in Deadwood this weekend.

Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

DEADWOOD — An event that affords participants a rare glimpse behind the motivation for many of music’s biggest hits featured jam-packed songwriters rounds all, as the Wild West Songwriters Festival once again blessed Deadwood event go-ers with its presence this weekend.

Stopping by Jacobs Gallery Friday evening, Revisiting Creedence lead singer Dan McGuinness, formerly of Sundance, Wyo., whose band recently rocked Kool Deadwood Nites in August, got this round going by briefing a gallery filled to the gills with his journey to attaining his current gig.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.