Songwriters festival pulls back the veil on best-known verses

DEADWOOD — An event that affords participants a rare glimpse behind the motivation for many of music’s biggest hits featured jam-packed songwriters rounds all, as the Wild West Songwriters Festival once again blessed Deadwood event go-ers with its presence this weekend.
Stopping by Jacobs Gallery Friday evening, Revisiting Creedence lead singer Dan McGuinness, formerly of Sundance, Wyo., whose band recently rocked Kool Deadwood Nites in August, got this round going by briefing a gallery filled to the gills with his journey to attaining his current gig.
“I was a late bloomer with guitar. Most kids start when they’re 12 or 13, I started when I was 18, started playing open mics,” said McGuinness, who eventually made it his life’s goal to land a spot in the business. “I hate to sound cliché, but if you really want something, you just go get it and you can do what you want in this great country.”
McGuinness subbed for the former Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) lead singer for nine years and was eventually hired in 2016 as the official lead singer for the band. When the band stopped touring, McGuinness and the guitar player started Revisiting Creedence.
“With their blessing and that’s what came to town in Deadwood,” he said. “Deadwood is my favorite place on earth to play. I mean that, wholeheartedly. It is the coolest town in the world to play.”
Brandon Jane, who recorded her first record at the age of 12 and husband Kevin Kadish, who wrote the lyrical masterpiece “Whiskey Glasses,” sung by Morgan Wallen, joined McGuinness onstage.
Kadish also wrote and produced Meghan Trainor’s “All About That Bass” and that entire album.
Most recently, Kadish has written songs released by new artist Ben Burgess.
“I wrote this song with my friend, Ben, and he’s got a record out now called ‘Tears the Size of Texas,’ and I wrote a couple of songs on that record with him and am still working on more for his next record, too, so, you might know this song, too,” Kadish said, launching into “Whiskey Glasses.”
“We got to this point writing the song and we’re like, ‘Maybe we’re done or maybe we need a break or somethin’ and I started goin’, Line ‘em up, line ‘em up, knock ‘em back, knock ‘em back, knock ‘em back, and that was, like, what the hell is that?’ I was, like, ‘That’s a bridge. That’s what that is,” Kadish recalled.
McGuinness was also a local DJ on Eagle Country for four years.
“I played that song,” he said.
“Thank you,” Kadish said. “You bought her a new kitchen. Three cents at a time … It’s a tough job. You can’t predict what’s gonna be successful, what people are gonna’, like, you just gotta’ write what you like and hope somebody else likes it, too. The music business is very unkind.”
Kadish went on to explain the story behind “White Picket Fence,” recorded by and about Burgess.
“I do feel very lucky, though,” Kadish said. “Some people end up in relationships, that, they aren’t bad relationships, but they aren’t the right relationship and I, luckily ended up in the right relationship. Could’ve gone either way, the first year, I think.”
“But for the grace of God,” Jane said.
“This song is called White Picket Fence and we were fishing for what to write about,” Kadish said. “And I hate writing about, just a title, and just trying to rhyme something that doesn’t mean anything, so I like to dig into peoples’ lives and he (Burgess) had just gone through a big life change. He was engaged, bought a house, and – to an amazing girl – who was just not the right girl for him. And one day, he left and changed his number. Not just left. Left town, changed his number, did not know what to do, and he came back, like, six months later, maybe, I got a text. And he came over to the studio and we were just talking about it and he felt horrible and he just didn’t know how else to leave and we wrote this song about it, because he said, ‘Man, I can’t build a white picket fence around a house of cards.’ And I was, like, ‘Is that something that you wrote?’ He was, like, ‘No. That’s something I just said.’ And I’m like, ‘Wow, you’re a (expletive) genius. So, if you get a chance to check out Ben Burgess’s new record, Tears the Size of Texas, this is on it. It’s called ‘White Picket Fence.’”
