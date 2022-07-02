Solitario Zinc Corp. not planning to mine in Spearfish Canyon

NORTHERN HILLS — Solitario Zinc Corp. is not planning to mine for gold in Spearfish Canyon.
The company submitted an application for an exploratory drilling permit to look for signs of gold within the rock in the limestone plateau area, west of Lead and about six miles west of Spearfish Canyon. The permit approval process with the U.S. Forest Service could take a year or more from the application date of February 2022 before the necessary environmental studies, public comment and investigative studies are completed.
If the Forest Service grants an exploratory drilling permit to the company, and Solitario Zinc Corp. successfully finds enough gold for mining, the company would have to go through an entirely separate process to obtain a mining permit. That permit process could take several decades, according to officials with the U.S. Forest Service.
Solitario Zinc Corp.’s plan of operations for the exploratory drilling permit includes plans to drill up to 25 holes, less than three inches in diameter, across an area that is 15 miles long and six miles wide. Walt Hunt, chief operating officer for Solitario, said most of the holes are nowhere near Spearfish Canyon. The project is proposed to last up to two years and three months from the starting date.
“It is unlikely that we will drill all of them,” Hunt said. “We can’t see through rock any better than anyone else. To carry out our exploration, it is necessary to drill. We try to minimize the number of sites.”
In its plan of operations, Solitario lists August as its operation start date. However, Hunt said that date includes when the company will start all of the necessary research and preparations for drilling before it can begin. That includes contracting with a third party to conduct an environmental assessment for the project, which is required in the permitting process. The Forest Service must approve the environmental assessment contractor.
“It would be great if we could drill as soon as August,” Hunt said. “That isn’t happening because the permitting process is longer than that. The Forest Service can’t even say how long the evaluation will take. Certainly I don’t anticipate drilling in August of this year.”
But volunteers with the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance object, and are calling for more stringent requirements, which they say should come with an environmental impact statement. They say the EIS, as it is called, is much more in depth, with more public comment period, than an environmental assessment (EA).
Chris Stores, natural resources planner with the U.S. Forest Service, said an environmental analysis (EA) is both less rigorous but more restrictive than an environmental impact statement (EIS), and the decision for which method to use will be based on the scope of the project.
“The purpose of an EA is to identify whether or not there are significant impacts to any resources of concern,” Stores said. “An EA is meant to be a fairly concise document that focuses on resources that may be impacted and determines if the impacts are significant. If no significant impacts are identified, then the decision maker signs a finding of no significant impact (FONSI) along with the decision notice (DN). If significant impacts are identified, then the project cannot be completed under an EA, and a full EIS must be prepared. An EIS goes a bit more in depth in analyzing the impacts to resources. But an EIS isn’t constrained by significant impacts. The decision maker can sign off on an EIS, and the project can be implemented, knowing full well that there are significant impacts to a particular resource. The purpose of the EIS is to analyze and disclose those impacts to the public. So, although an EIS is typically a much longer document with a bit more robust analysis, it doesn’t have the constraint of significant impacts like the shorter, more concise EA analysis does.”
No matter what, Northern Hills District Ranger Steve Kozel said the Forest Service “will decide upon the appropriate environmental analysis and decision-making process based upon the potential effects, scope, scale and context of the project.”
Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Golden Crest Project has been one that has been under much scrutiny among volunteers with the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, who have expressed a myriad of concerns, including extensive use of water in the drilling process, the potential for toxic chemical use near aquifers, disturbance of wildlife with 24-hour drilling operations, and the disturbance of recreational trails in the area. All of those issues, Kozel said, would be closely examined during the environmental analysis and permitting process, to ensure the quality of the land remains intact.
Perhaps the most misleading concern is that some have said the company will be drilling in Spearfish Canyon, which Hunt said is completely false. The project, he said, is planned for areas that have already been disturbed with logging activity. Much of that logging has been related to timber sales that were issued as part of cleanup efforts from the July 6, 2020 tornado in the Canyon. The goal, the operations plan states, is to operate on land that has already been disturbed, in order to have as little impact as possible. Primary access to the project will be from Tinton Road, with logging roads used for secondary access. Additionally, the drilling pads have been strategically placed to have the least amount of visibility and impact for recreational uses, according to Solitario’s operations plan.
“The proposed drill sites have been chosen based specifically on both geologic potential and on minimal visual and operational impacts,” Solitario’s operations plan states. “The drill site locations along the logging roads will not interfere with traffic on maintained primary USFS roads, and will have minimal impact to forest visitors using off road vehicles. Visual impacts will be minimized by selection of drill sites that are not visible from paved roads or permanent structures.”
Water that is used in the drilling will be obtained from a municipal water supply in Lead-Deadwood, from private wells, and from existing water wells on Forest Service property, according to the operations plan. The plan states that the water will be stored and recirculated in holding tanks. However, environmentalists and activists who oppose large-scale gold mining, say the water resources are public and should not be used.
In its plan of operations, Solitario Zinc Corp. states that it will use between 5,000 to 10,000 gallons of water per day. But if circulation of drill water is lost, that could temporarily increase to 1,000 gallons of water per hour until circulation is re-established.
“This is a lot of water they want to use, which is our resources, and it does not benefit the people of the Northern Hills whatsoever,” said Cherilyn Leach Valades of the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance.
Valades also expressed concern about the drilling damaging the aquifers that are the Northern Hills water supply. “There are no hydrology studies to show what’s going to happen if they hit the aquifer in a certain place. There are no studies they can do that show if you drill here, you won’t pierce the aquifer. So even if they are in the more remote areas of the Hills, they may be piercing the aquifer that is the water resource of the people in Spearfish.”
Solitario’s operations plan calls for an immediate plug on drill holes that penetrate an aquifer. The company reports it will use bentonite grout, a natural substance that is not produced with chemicals of any kind, to immediately plug those holes. In fact, the reclamation plan for after drilling has been completed, calls for all holes to be plugged using the same material in order to prevent water from leaking and contaminating different aquifers.
As far as drilling goes Karl Emmanuel, geologist for the Northern Hills Ranger District, said the exploratory drilling operation is very similar to drilling water wells. In fact, he said water well drilling has more potential for cross contamination of the aquifers.
“It’s not different than a water well, except that they’re plugged so they can’t leak,” he said. “Water wells are not plugged. Water wells do have the potential to transmit problems from one point to another point. An exploration drill hole is much less so because it is plugged top to bottom with a type of cement that has a natural bonding agent, bentonite.”
The S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources website lists more than 3,000 wells in Lawrence County, most of which have a larger diameter than exploration holes and remain unplugged.
As for concerns regarding the chemicals Solitario drillers will use if their exploratory permit is approved, Hunt said all materials used are regulated by the S.D. Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, and the Natural Resources Minerals Exploration Act and Plugging Procedures. The company has not selected a driller yet, and therefore cannot say what specific materials will be used. However, he said typically drillers use water with clay additives.
“The drill mud, as it is called, is a costly and important component necessary for drilling efficiency,” he said. “Since drilling occurs in different rock types, a drill mud is selected based on the properties of the rock to be cut in the hole, generally chosen by trial onsite to find the most efficient product. In any case, we have not yet contracted a drilling company to do our work, nor drilled any holes. So we cannot currently predict which product our contractor may ultimately find works best.”
Kozel reported that all materials used in drilling will be examined during the permitting process, and the forest service specifically asks for MSDS information, which lists the chemical composition of drilling fluids. However, he also said most of these materials are usually comprised of clay and water.
Overall, Hunt said Solitario Zinc Corp.’s Golden Crest Project will be properly scrutinized, and he welcomes all critical eyes.
“People can rest assured that not only are there lots of regulations out there, but they’re enforced,” he said. “There are lots of people looking over our shoulder and I don’t think we should be overly sensitive about that. Having people keep a critical eye on what the mining industry is doing is ultimately beneficial for everyone.”
Currently the U.S. Forest Service is just beginning to work with a NEPA contractor who will develop the analysis for Solitario Zinc Corp. Next week forest service officials plan to meet with the contractor to develop a timeline for the project, which includes a 30-day public comment period. Kozel said he expects to have a public comment period announced within the next four to six weeks.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.