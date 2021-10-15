Solitario Zinc Corp. begins gold exploration in Northern Hills

SPEARFISH — A junior mineral exploration company has set up shop in Spearfish while it combs 580 mining claims that comprise about 11,600 of acres in Lawrence County for signs of gold.
Todd Christensen, a geologist with Solitario Zinc Corp., said the company was originally formed in 1993 to conduct mineral exploration in Latin America. In recent years, the company’s emphasis has been on zinc, but when a geologist with roots in southwestern South Dakota gave a presentation at a mineral exploration conference in Toronto, Canada, the company’s attention expanded to gold.
“Solitario’s CEO Chris Herald had recognized the significance of the Homestake deposit and that globally most of the giant ore deposits like Homestake have significant exploration potential,” Christensen said. “The company received an invitation to evaluate some claims from a group of investors who had assembled a land position in Lawrence County, and we saw it as an opportunity to get our foot in the door and to evaluate exploration potential.”
The company arrived in Spearfish in July and has set up an office. Solitario Zinc Corp. currently has 12 employees and contractors on the project. Most of them were hired locally or sourced from the Black Hills State University geology program to collect samples and perform basic reconnaissance on the claims.
Additionally, Christensen said the company is working with a graduate student, who has roots in South Dakota, and has new ideas about how to use new technology and exploration methods for gold exploration in the Hills.
“He has a lot of interesting and exciting ideas,” Christensen said. “The intention is to look for Homestake-like deposits that are covered by younger rocks. That’s going to be an expensive and long-term exploration strategy. Currently, we’re collecting samples to get an understanding of the geology and the mineralization potential.”
He said the company plans to conduct a multi-year surface exploration program. Christensen, who began his career at Washington State University, has spent the last 27 years overseeing zinc exploration in Peru.
“I am just getting back to practicing my English and getting my feet on the ground, learning regulations and how to do business in the states,” he said.
Solitario Zinc Corp has its roots in Crown Resources Corp., which was started in 1984. The smaller, junior exploration company was formed in 1993 to conduct mineral exploration in Latin America and is a U.S. company, publicly traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges.
Overall, Christensen said he is very excited to be in the Northern Hills.
“South Dakota is a great state to do business,” he said. “The people are great and Spearfish is a wonderful place to live.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.