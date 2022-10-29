Sold or not?
SPEARFISH — In December 2021, Déjà VU SD, LLC, which is owned by parent company Nirvana, in Arizona, won the right to gain Spearfish’s only medical marijuana dispensary license; now, nearly a year later, there seem to be no signs of such an establishment opening in Spearfish.

“The company that won the lottery drawing on Dec. 6, 2021, has not completed the process to obtain the dispensary license from the city,” wrote Spearfish Finance Officer Michelle De Neui, in an email to the Pioneer.

