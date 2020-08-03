ST. ONGE — Although the Butte/Lawrence County Fair was canceled this year due to concerns over the COIVID-19 pandemic, the 4H Youth Livestock Sale trotted through the St. Onge Livestock Barn right on schedule.
“Part of the educational program at 4H is learning the life cycle of their animals that they raise; the costs, the benefits, and even the hardships that go into animal production,” said Shawnie Mackaben, one of the Butte/Lawrence County Fair committee members responsible for putting on the auction.
Mackaben said it was important to the committee that the children who worked so hard throughout the past year to raise their livestock be recognized for their efforts.
The young ranchers proudly paraded their precious pets throughout the arena to showcase their hard work and commitment to their animals. The auction brought in approximately $79,000 to help fund their projects for next year. Mackaben said she was very grateful to all the volunteers from St. Onge Livestock, sponsors, and buyers who showed up to support the auction.
“These activities can’t happen without the support of the community,” she said.
