Solar Oven Partners to visit local churches

STURGIS — The United States director of Solar Oven Partners will be in the Northern Hills this week to talk about the program.
Marjorie Evans-de-Carpio will visit the Sturgis United Methodist Church on Saturday with a presentation beginning at 3 p.m. She will then travel to Spearfish to speak at the 5:30 p.m. worship service at Spearfish United Methodist Church.
Evans-de-Carpio will talk about how the organization offers affordable, clean-energy, cooking resources for impoverished families in various locations around the world.
She will also share information about a new opportunity at Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City where individuals or groups can do hands-on mission work with Solar Oven Partners by making reflector components for ovens.
An open house to view the oven making will be noon to 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at Open Heart UMC, 202 E. Indiana St., Rapid City.
Evans-de-Carpio said it has long been a goal of the organization to have a component-building location in western South Dakota and that has now become a reality.
Anyone can volunteer and she invites mission teams, youth groups, civic organizations and even businesses considering team-building and service events to serve.
“We encourage anyone with a desire to give back to volunteer,” she said.
For more information on Solar Oven Partners, call Evans-de-Carpio at (605) 692-3391. Those interested in volunteering to make solar oven components can call Open Heart UMC at (605) 343-1813 or email openheartumc@gmail.com.
