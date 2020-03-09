NORTHERN HILLS –– Many people have strong opinions about how and when snow removal should be conducted.
On Feb. 24, a strong snowstorm hit the Black Hills, dumping from 5.5 inches up to 31 inches of snow in the Northern Hills, precipitating extra scrutiny from residents, and leaving street crews scrambling to clear the roads efficiently.
Are there things that snow removal crews could have done differently? Yes. But solely criticizing the people trying to do their jobs doesn’t solve anything. So the Pioneer decided to go straight to the source, get the policies and procedures in our communities, and talk to the folks who are on the front lines of this never-ending, wintertime battle against Mother Nature.
Each of the Northern Hills communities’ snow removal policies and procedures are listed below.
The number found by the snow plow graphics represents the number of inches of snow each community received during the Feb. 24-25 snowstorm.
Spearfish
The city of Spearfish crews are tasked with maintaining and plowing approximately 80 miles of streets, the most in the Northern Hills, with five fulltime snow removal technicians, and one seasonal technician.
Public Works crews have access to six plow trucks with sanders, two graders, three loaders, and five pickups equipped with plows.
The snow removal budget for 2019 was set at $347,505 and supplemented to total of $442,291. The budget set for 2020 is $308,894.
Dustin Lee, Spearfish Public Works director, said he attributes the efficiency of the department to strategic planning, changing the way the city responds to snow events, and taking a step back when those changes don’t appear to be making a positive difference.
Recently, the city’s public works department experimented with new methods and practices to better streamline the snow removal process and reduce the cost to taxpayers.
“If you look back from 2010 to 2020 … the amount of infrastructure that we’ve added to the city is staggering,” Lee said. “Then you look at the number of employees that we’ve added, the number of pieces of equipment that we’ve added … it’s almost zero.”
One way the city is changing its approach to snow removal is by switching all residential plowing to a curb-to-curb system rather than plowing some snow into the center of the street.
Lee said that moving snow to the center of the road ends up costing the city more time and money during the clean up process. As the snow thaws, the runoff naturally makes its way to the curbs. As temperatures drop, that melted snow refreezes, creating dangerous, icy conditions on the road, which in turn requires more salt to be distributed and more clean up effort by the city, ramping up the cost to taxpayers.
“There’s a host of reasons why it is more cost effective, it is safer, and it’s frankly, dramatically faster to go curb-to-curb throughout the entire town,” Lee said.
“It was my decision and my decision alone to plow the snow to the curb,” said Mike Harmon, Spearfish city administrator, at Monday’s council meeting. “I think it’s the most cost effective and efficient means to remove snow. … We’ve had to cut money out of the public works department, and so we’re trying to do more with less.”
Although plowing snow curb-to-curb solves some of the city’s snow removal issues, it can generate a problem for residents having their driveways blocked by berms of snow left behind. Lee said the city is very aware of this concern, and is working on a number of ways to help mitigate the inconvenience to folks; but with more than 4,000 driveways throughout Spearfish, city officials ask that citizens be patient and understanding as they work out the best way to serve the community.
In December, the city introduced a snow task force, which would be dispatched as needed to help clear public walkways and spaces.
“So people would call in and we would send out the task force to clear their driveways,” Lee said. “We’d open up a driveway as a person called in. Within an hour I would say we could get your driveway opened up.”
In 2010, an initiated measure was introduced into the city code that requires the city, “… to use snow gates, or other methods and techniques to prevent snow, in an amount that prevents usual access of egress, from being plowed or placed into driveways or their openings to public streets, binding all city employees and city contractors except in the event of a snowfall of such magnitude that a snow emergency is declared, with any additional costs caused by this ordinance to be paid by the city sales tax of the city of Spearfish.”
As an added measure to help lessen the adverse impact of curb-to-curb snow plowing, the city will begin automatically sending crews out during significant snow events in smaller, more negotiable skid steers from the parks and rec department to help clean up the berms and piles left by the larger public works vehicles.
Street crews begin their snow removal procedures at 7 a.m. on non-storm emergency days. When a snow emergency is declared, the starting time depends on the severity of the storm. The time with which it takes for crews to clear each priority route differs depending on the severity of the storm as well, Lee said.
In February, Lee reported to the council that the GPS tracking devices, which will be used to monitor all public works equipment, had been installed.
“We had our first training on (the system) about a week ago, and it is incredible,” Lee said.
The city is working with Synovia, the company which design the equipment, and Northern Hills Technologies to develop a public access website so citizens will be able to track the location and progress of city plow trucks and other fleet vehicles.
Lee said for the time being, the best way to stay up to date with the city’s snow removal progress is through its Facebook page.
“That plan is being communicated on Facebook,” he said. “When guys aren’t going to be plowing, when we’re going to be out, and what priorities we’re going to be on.”
As the city continues to adjust its snow removal process, Lee said some pretty impressive achievements have been made already.
Lee also touted the effectiveness of switching to a straight salt lay down to melt ice rather than the salt/sand mix previously used.
“It is used at an eighth of the quantity that we were using salt and sand, it’s powerful, and it has lasting power,” he said. “You put it down and the stuff continues to work even after you’ve completed the event.”
Lee also said the lack of sand in the process also cuts the city’s clean-up cost.
Even with the reevaluating and readjusting the city has had to do during the current snow season, Lee said his crews are continuously gaining knowledge and proficiency in adapting the Spearfish’s snow removal needs.
“Within 24 hours of that event stopping, we had 99% of the roads clear in Spearfish,” he said. “We have the right equipment, we have the right training, we have the right people, and we have the right plan to go out and do it.”
Spearfish requires sidewalks cleared as soon as practical after snow has stopped. Residents are required to keep all sidewalks completely clear of snow, ice, and obstructions.
Lead
Lead, the snow capital of the Black Hills, has eight snow removal employees who cover approximately 27 miles roads throughout the city. Crews utilize 12 pieces of snow removal equipment including two loaders, two motor graders, two backhoes, two bobcats, three pickups, and one snow thrower.
In reference to the recent storm, Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl said, “It’s something we’re used to. We got all the roads open. We’re just opening and widening roads now, cleaning out parking areas for as many people as we can, so we’re under control.”
The city typically works on snow removal from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.; however, in the event of a storm, the city will work longer hours to accommodate safe and open roads.
City crews begin operations as early as 3 a.m. in order to get streets cleared, and worked later than usual during the late February snowstorm. The National Weather Service reported that Lead got as much as 31 inches of snow over the two-day storm.
At the beginning of this snow season, a motor grader broke down in Lead, and the city decided to repair it as well as purchase a new one in order to keep two in operation throughout town. A new snow thrower was also purchased to help move snow in a timely manner.
“It’s an amazing device for helping us out up here,” Stahl said.
In the downtime in Lead, the plows will move snow piles around town to make room for more in preparation of the next snowfall.
“We got mountains of snow on intersections, on corners, in parking lots, on streets that we go back and try to pick an area,” Stahl said. “It’s an old cliché — it’s like ‘eating an elephant.’ You just start eating the elephant, and that’s what we’re doing.”
The city will help residents as much as they can in the event of snow-blocked driveways, and will come as soon as possible in an emergency situation.
“Where I live, we have a little mini army of snow throwers that we go help everybody out with,” Stahl said. “And some of that stuff has been continued from 20 years ago when the Homestake (Mine) was here. Everybody helped each other out — there’s still a lot of that here.”
In 2019, Lead budgeted $264,000 for snow removal and actually spent $292,000. For 2020, the city budgeted $293,000.
Lead requires residents to have sidewalks cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours of the end of snowfall.
Deadwood
When it comes to snow, Deadwood gets dumped on. And there is no better person to vouch for that than Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr.
“The staff of public works, not only in the street division, but the water and parks division, are second to none when it comes to snow removal, and they take pride in their jobs and helping our citizens,” Nelson said. “They are the ones getting it done and helping our community. … The staff in this department know what they are doing and they do it well.”
Deadwood has approximately 26 miles of streets and 1,500 driveways. To handle snow removal, the city employs 15 staff and has six more in the parks division and three in the public buildings department, who can assist when needed.
The city has 16 pieces of snow removal equipment including two sanders, two motor graders, three loaders, two pickups with plows, six dumb trucks, and one snow loader.
So what can Deadwood residents do to make the snow removal process in the gulch go smoother?
“Public engagement and communication,” Nelson said. “Our staff tries very hard to provide a level of service the public expects and our staff takes pride in how they do their job. When we are moving at the pace we do, often we cannot be held up with vehicles parked on the streets we are cleaning. We encourage the public to enroll in Code Red (which is a free app) to be notified when we will be in their neighborhood so the vehicles will be moved temporarily.”
One other roadblock to the public works department’s snow removal success is one that Nelson is slowly working on.
“One of our biggest internal problems would be the age of our equipment,” he said. “Our fleet of dump trucks is old and worn out. We are working on updating the fleet, but this comes with an expensive budget. We need new equipment to keep us on the road and moving snow.”
Nelson provided the following snow policy on behalf of the city: “As a snow event begins and snow accumulations begin to impact travel by vehicles or pedestrians, crews will begin to keep travel paths and lanes open and sanded. Emergency snow routes will be maintained during large snow events; all roads will be maintained during non-emergency snow events.”
Additionally, the policy states, that after a street has been cleaned, no snow can be pushed, plowed, blown, or shoveled into the street. Any vehicle not moved from an area posted for cleaning prior to starting time will be ticketed and towed at owner’s expense.
Nelson said that on days that there is snow to plow, city crews will begin snow removal as early as 3 a.m. but typically crews don’t start removal until 7 a.m.
What is the priority order of routes in Deadwood?
“We keep all roadways open for travel during a storm event and begin clearing parking lots for residents to park,” Nelson said. “When snowfall stops, we start on Highway 14A/85, Main Street, and the Downtown core district. From there, we will move into residential districts if it is after 9 a.m. The following days will involve commercial roadways in the early morning, with remaining residential districts as the day goes on.”
As for when residential streets will be cleared, again, Nelson said that is dependent on weather conditions.
“Again, this depends on the amount of snowfall, but I would be comfortable saying any snow event less than 24 inches we can completely remove in less than five days,” Nelson said.
What about the berms that form in front of driveways? The city takes care of it, Nelson said.
“We pull snow from streets curb-to-curb so, yes, we remove the berms,” he said. “Occasionally some snow ends up in a driveway entrance, but we do an exceptional job of cleaning the snow.”
Deadwood requires residents have sidewalks cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours after snow or ice has fallen or formed.
Sturgis
In Sturgis, the city’s public works department is responsible for approximately 70 miles of roadway within the city limits. The average street width is 42 feet. The city employs six snow removal staff members who utilize 22 pieces of equipment to plow snow including six motor graders, three large plow trucks with sanders, three pickups with plows and spot sanders, two wheel loaders, two military surplus blowers, and six dump trucks.
Public Works Director Rick Bush said the city has developed a priority system which crews use to determine which roads get plowed first, that is why you may see a plow go by and not turn onto your street.
“Your street will be plowed according to where you are on the system,” he said. “In most cases, all streets are plowed within 24 hours of the end of the snow event.”
A list and map of snow removal priority streets is listed on the city’s website at https://www.sturgis-sd.gov/snow-removal.
The snow and ice control plan is managed by the Sturgis Public Works Streets Division under direction of Bush, who takes into consideration budget constraints, direction from the city manager and city council, as well as feedback from the Sturgis residents.
The plan is influenced by three factors: street priorities, storm classification, and city resources. Street priorities define the order in which snow removal is performed throughout the city. Storm classifications are based on predicted storm intensity, duration, rate of snowfall, temperature, and time of day. City resources include equipment, personnel, and technology-related resources to help monitor a storm.
Bush said it is the city’s goal when plowing to make residential streets passable - not to clear them to the bare pavement. For that reason, the plows are designed to ride on guides or shoes that raise the blade approximately 3/8 of an inch from the surface of the road. He said that is done to prevent damage to both the vehicle and infrastructure from raised manholes, catch basins or water valves.
“Once the street has been plowed and salted, the interaction of the salt and vehicular traffic is required to melt the remaining snow cover. Streets with low traffic volumes may remain snow covered longer,” he said.
Many citizen complaints concern plows pushing a big berm of snow onto the opening of their driveway.
Bush said he understands that for a resident it can be quite annoying, but plow drivers are instructed to plow curb-to-curb whenever possible.
He suggested that when the city receives a heavy snowfall, if possible, don’t shovel your driveway until after the plow has gone by. But, if you must shovel, don’t throw the snow out onto the roadway.
“Under our current city ordinances, shoveling snow into public streets from vehicles, parking lots, and private driveways is prohibited and it only makes the situation worse for everyone,” Bush said.
And, the city code enforcement officer may issue you a ticket for the behavior.
So why don’t the city plows clean out driveways?
Bush said there are thousands of driveways located in the city of Sturgis, and the task to complete and the cost to clean all the driveways each snow event would be insurmountable, and city crews would not have time to remove the snow from the streets. There is also a question of liability to the city for damage to driveway approaches.
On non-stormy days, Bush said generally the public works department starts at 7 a.m.
So how about snowy days? Generally speaking, Sturgis has crews out during a snow event by 2-3 a.m. Because each storm event is different, Bush said there is no standard plan of attack or start time for snow and ice control operations. Start time during snow events is dependent on the actual weather conditions, forecast, and when the event will end, Bush said. The department staggers personnel and operations in order to maintain safe roadways. During a snow event, crews focus on emergency, snow, and school routes, keeping them open and passible unless it becomes a safety issue for city staff. However, Bush said Sturgis crews do not perform citywide snow removal operations until the snow event has ended, including hauling snow off of the downtown business district.
What is the priority order of routes?
The city of Sturgis has three priority level designations that are primarily based on traffic volume, but also take into consideration other factor such as steep grades, emergency services, schools, commercial, and industrial services, and residential areas. During a snow event, roadways will be plowed based on the designated priority level.
Bush said the city tries to have all of the priority, emergency, and snow routes plowed and treated before 7 a.m. Again, this is dependent on several factors such as duration and storm intensity. Bush said the city’s goal is to have a safe morning commute for the residents.
The Sturgis Public Works crews are able to perform most snow removal operations during a snow event in the first eight hours after the event ends, Bush said. The city then continues to work on roadways to widen, unplug storm drains, and haul off snow piles in the days following the event.
Currently, the city of Sturgis does not remove snow berms from driveways. Bush said the city does not have the resources required to perform this type of service.
The city of Sturgis classifies snow and ice permitted to gather and remain upon the sidewalks a public nuisance. Sidewalks declared a public nuisance are subject to enforcement action by the city. The city asks that residents remove snow from sidewalks in front of their homes within 24 hours.
Sturgis utilizes a snow and ice control plan that outlines snow removal operations and policies. It can be found on the city website at https://www.sturgis-sd.gov/snow-removal In addition, there are several tips, techniques, and resources available to the residents on that page.
Belle Fourche
The city of Belle Fourche has approximately 49 miles of street and employs 17 people with the public works department and in the case of a severe storm, the department can pull more staff from other departments.
For snow removal, the city utilizes 18 pieces of equipment, including three loaders, one blade, three plow pickups, three sanders with plows, and eight dump trucks to haul snow if needed.
Dirk Hoffman, public works director, said the crews’ normal working hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., but street crews begin plowing at any time necessary.
“There is no set time, it all depends on how much accumulation there is,” Hoffman said. “The other factor depends on when the snow quits and how severe the storm is.”
As for priority routes, the city begins with the emergency snow routes, schools, the downtown area, and then moves to residential streets, depending on the amount of snow.
“We also keep in mind the time of year and the future temperatures in the forecast,” Hoffman said. “Our goal is to try and have the residential streets completed within 48 hours. Once again the amount of snowfall is a big factor.”
Belle Fourche plows the snow into the center of the street.
Hoffman urged residents to keep in mind that every storm is different depending on temperatures and amounts of snow.
For the 2018-2019 winter, Belle Fourche budgeted $111,000, between the two years’ budgets. The actual amount spent was $128,919. For 2020, the city has budgeted $57,500, and $25,448 of that has already been allocated in the first three months of the year.
According to city ordinance, residents are required to remove snow or ice from sidewalks in front of their homes within 24 hours of when snow has ceased. The walkway free of ice and snow must be no less than 36-inches wide. The snow collected must not be placed in the street and if put in the public right-of-way, it mustn’t exceed more than three-feet high.
The city’s snow removal policies can be located on the city’s website: www.bellefourche.org.
Whitewood
A total of three workers — two fulltime and one part-time — operate a total of four pieces of equipment for the Whitewood snow removal effort.
Whitewood Public Works member Derek Daniels said crews usually start at 3 a.m. when there is snow to plow. Main routes are Laurel Street, Meade Street, Crook City Road, and Twin Parks. Daniels said paved streets and emergency routes are the priorities.
Secondary routes are cleared after the priority routes. Daniels said that after a good storm, it takes crews five to six hours to clean the town. This includes the alleyways.
Daniels said there is no set time by when the snow routes are completed. He added it depends on the snowfall, and crews work to clear the routes as soon as possible.
Clearing driveways is up to the individual homeowner, according to Daniels.
Whitewood has a snow removal policy regarding sidewalks.
Owners or occupants of any building or lot, parcel, or ground plot fronting or abutting on any sidewalk shall clear that sidewalk of snow and ice to the sidewalk’s full width within 24 hours after it has fallen or formed.
A person is not allowed to place or pile snow within a public right-of-way of any street or alley after the city has plowed that street or alley. Also, a person may not place or pile snow onto another person’s property without the permission of that property owner.
Newell
Three crewmembers utilize five pieces of equipment to remove snow from roughly 9.5 miles of main streets in Newell. There are about 350 driveways.
Foreman Larry Parker said Main Street, Third Street, plus the ambulance-fire hall routes are the first priority. The second priority is the schools, followed by other streets, as needed.
Parker said Newell crews normally begin their workday at 5 a.m. when there is snow to plow.
Main and Third streets are open by 6 a.m. typically, Parker said. He added the ambulance-fire hall route is open by 6 a.m., and the school routes are usually open by 7 a.m.
Crews work on the residential streets after the priority routes are finished. Times for completing these primary routes depends on the snowfall.
On non-snow days, snow crews being plowing at 7 a.m.
The city does not remove snow piles from in front of driveways unless there is an emergency, Parker said.
“The city tries not to put snow there, but it is bound to happen,” he said. “Then, the city cleans these only if someone calls and has to get someplace. Several people are available to clean sidewalks.”
Newell homeowners are responsible for cleaning off their own sidewalks within 24 hours of the last snow.
Newell Finance Officer Jennifer Parrow said that Newell’s snow budget covers the period between January through December. For 2019, the city budgeted $12,089 for snow removal. The actual amount spent was $12,101.
Newell budgeted $17,311 for the 2020 snow removal and expended roughly $2,200 by the end of January.
