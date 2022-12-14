Snow to continue throughout Wednesday

SPEARFISH — Well, it’s still snowing. That was to be expected.
Here’s the rundown of where things stand.
The blizzard warning, issued by the National Weather Service, continues until 5 a.m. Thursday. An additional 8-15 inches of snow from Whitewood and Spearfish to near Beulah and across the higher terrain of the Bear Lodge Mountains. Amounts of mostly 2 to 8 inches are forecast elsewhere. Winds will remain strong with gusts as high as 40 mph will produce blizzard or near blizzard conditions at times.
Spearfish
There is no travel allowed and that will likely remain such throughout the day. While some primary and a secondary routes are passable, this is only for emergency vehicles and snow removal vehicles. The general public is still prohibited from travel within the city of Spearfish. Garbage pick-up will not happen today and may be impacted tomorrow and Friday. The city will update when schedules for garbage are determined.
Lead
In Lead, four-wheel drive or chains are required for any travel.
Deadwood
City offices and the rec center are closed. Trolley service is not running.
Belle Fourche
The Belle Fourche rec center is open until 5 p.m., and garbage pickup is running as normal.
Sturgis
The Weather Channel broadcast a live spot with Mayor Mark Carstensen. Crews are plowing snow and a no travel advisory in effect. Plowing operations will transition into the residential areas as the day goes on.
