Construction on rebuilding Cheyenne Crossing has hit a pause, but crews hope to begin once again after Christmas with plans for the restaurant, that burned in September, to reopen in the spring. Courtesy photos
LEAD — Construction to build a new Cheyenne Crossing kitchen was actively progressing before Mother Nature brought things to a halt.
Dave Bruekner, owner of the Cheyenne Crossing said the recent snowstorm and subsequent frigid temperatures caused crews to temporarily stop construction at the facility. But before then, he said they were making substantial progress on building a bigger and better kitchen. Crews finished demolishing the fire-ravaged structure last month, and a little over two weeks ago they poured the basement for the building.
“Once that got done it moved along fairly quickly, until it snowed and got cold,” Bruekner said. “But such is life in South Dakota in the winter.”
Bruekner said his business partner, Dennis Yungwirth of Sioux Falls, is handling the construction, and they hope to start work again after Christmas. Bruekner hopes to be open for business again by late April or early May, and he looks forward to seeing all of the Cheyenne Crossing friends and patrons who have been so supportive.
“We will do the best we can in welcoming everybody home,” he said. “This won’t be our first rodeo, so we should be able to do it.”
While the famed restaurant has been closed, Bruekner said his staff has been hard at work with the catering business. In fact, he said when community members asked him how they could help recover from the fire, he spread the word that the best thing to do is to hire Cheyenne Crossing for catering. This year he said they have had twice as many catering parties as normal, with some extending into January.
The restaurant kitchen at Cheyenne Crossing was completely destroyed by fire in September, when a char grill was left on and grease ignited under the equipment. Employees who were returning from a catering job discovered the fire and immediately called authorities. Despite best efforts from five neighboring fire departments, the kitchen and nearby baking area was completely destroyed. The remainder of the building, including all items in the gift shop, were destroyed with smoke damage. However, a separate kitchen area that was used for the catering business was not affected.
