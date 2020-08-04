DEADWOOD – A brand new farm to table dining experience has arrived in Deadwood, as Snitches restaurant celebrated its opening in the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort with a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday.
“We are thrilled to have Chef Tucker and his talents as part of the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort food and beverage offering,” said Liv Hospitality, LLC Chief Executive Officer Caleb Arceneaux. “His ability to bring balance to food while using fresh, local ingredients is second to none. Do yourself a favor and give it a try, you won’t be disappointed.”
Described as an elevated chef-inspired experience without equal, the restaurant specializes in creating a delectable culinary journey in an intimate atmosphere.
Executive Chef Tucker Walton has developed a unique menu featuring local and seasonal ingredients that are carefully crafted to create exotic flavors, as well as hand-crafted cocktails.
“Mother Earth has done a wondrous job providing us with the most whimsical ingredients we can imagine,” Walton said. “It is our job to respect those ingredients, and do our best to honor the bounty she has provided. The universe presents you with beautiful opportunities. I am humbled and honored to introduce my philosophy of food and service to the South Dakota area.”
Examples of menu items include a starter of scallops with roasted corn espuma, black rice, and roasted fennel; pappardelle pasta featuring parsley, slow-braised Iowa rabbit, and parmigiano Reggiano; Jidori farm chicken with Kabocha squash, local mushroom, roasted cherry, and foie gras demi; and pistachio cake dessert featuring pistachio, olive oil, goat cheese, coriander, and blood orange.
Assistant General Manager Xanthe DeWolf said the space which held the former restaurant, Lizzie Burgers, has been totally transformed to make way for Snitches, which, in following its speakeasy-style format, also features a private dining room, complete with a secret sliding door. The two spaces can accommodate around 40 guests.
What sets Stiches apart from other restaurants in Deadwood?
“Farm to table. It’s totally farm to table,” DeWolf said. “We make everything from scratch. Everything is focused on minimal waste. And I think our philosophy is really what sets us apart most. Just because, yes we are farm to table. And, yes, we do love the environment. We want to feed people well and we want them to feel nourished and feel loved and we put that into our food, all that love. It’s like going to your grandma’s house and eating like your grandma’s cuisine.”
Snitches is located at 555 Lower Main Street inside the Tin Lizzie Gaming Resort and is open 5-10 p.m. weekdays and 5 p.m. -midnight on the weekends.
