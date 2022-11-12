Local veterans sit in the middle school gym as students and faculty honor their service in the military. Below, Spearfish Middle School student speakers line up to pay respect to each individual military branch. The school band played each branch’s official song as veterans from their respective branch stood for their song. Pioneer photos by Sidnee Short
Spearfish Middle School student speakers line up to pay respect to each individual military branch. The school band played each branch’s official song as veterans from their respective branch stood for their song.
Local veterans sit in the middle school gym as students and faculty honor their service in the military. Below, Spearfish Middle School student speakers line up to pay respect to each individual military branch. The school band played each branch’s official song as veterans from their respective branch stood for their song. Pioneer photos by Sidnee Short
Spearfish Middle School student speakers line up to pay respect to each individual military branch. The school band played each branch’s official song as veterans from their respective branch stood for their song.
SPEARFISH — Friday morning, Spearfish Middle School held an assembly celebrating local veterans.
“All our veterans have protected democracy, our freedom, our way of life.” Eigth grader Lily Miles said. “We must continue to honor them. They have given us the chance to live in freedom today”
The Spearfish Middle School band played each military branches song, and asked for those who served in the branch to stand up when their song was performed.
The Navy anthem, “Anchors Aweigh,” is used for the district’s “Spartan Fight Song.”
Brian Hambek was this year’s keynote speaker. He is currently a licensed paramedic, and the director of Spearfish Emergency Ambulance Service.
“I don’t have a formal speech written out, so I thought I’d just talk.” Hambek said.
He dived right in, talking about what it takes to be a veteran and serve, including the act of loyalty.
“I never served with any one of these people, but I’d give the shirt off my back for every one of them.” Hambek said.
The audience was also told all the different kinds of jobs the military offers. Hambek noted very few veterans see combat. Jobs include crew chief, nurse, pilot, engineer, etc.
“Very few veterans in this country will ever see war.” Hambek said. “Very few of us have ever been shot at.”
Hambek went to school in Spearfish and received his EMT certification when he was 16, and joined the Civil Air Patrol, an auxiliary branch of the Air Force. He then graduated from Spearfish High School, and headed straight to basic training.
Hambek spent his time in the Air Force as a medic, helping with around 30 births. He worked in an ICU, spent two years in an ER, and spent another two years in orthopedics.
“I got vast knowledge, or a vast ray of experience.” Hambek said.
After eight years of active duty in the military, Hambek went to paramedic school, and has been doing emergency medical services for almost 42 years.
“The point is, I made choices when I was 16 years old that have landed me to where I am today.” Hambek said.
Principal Don Lyon spoke as well during the assembly.
“Just so you know veterans, this is the only time a year (student’s) clap for me.” Lyon said. “So this is the best day of the year for me, as well as you.”
Lyon spoke about “Spartan P.R.I.D.E,” and how the values the student’s hear everyday, and see every day on the walls of the school, can be applied to the veterans they see in the room on Friday. He said emphasized the fact that nobody is perfect, including the veterans being celebrated, but just like the school’s shirts say this year, “you don’t have to be perfect to be amazing.”
“These people (veterans) could tell you stories about what they’ve done and they screwed up, they made a mistake, but they got better.” Lyon said. “Excellence is about getting better.”
Lyon ended his speech by urging students to say “thank you” to veterans, not just on Veteran’s Day, but every day.
To conclude the assembly, the middle school choir performed, and the Color Guard retired the colors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.