Smoke-filled skies to clear later this week

SPEARFISH — Scores of wildfires in the Northern Rockies of Idaho and Montana as well as in Oregon and Washington have sent smoke into the atmosphere, which has caused smoky skies locally.

Shane Egan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said the fires have been active in the west.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.