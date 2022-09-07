Smoke-filled skies to clear later this week By Mark Watson Black Hills Pioneer Sep 7, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPEARFISH — Scores of wildfires in the Northern Rockies of Idaho and Montana as well as in Oregon and Washington have sent smoke into the atmosphere, which has caused smoky skies locally.Shane Egan, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, said the fires have been active in the west.“The winds aloft carry that smoke into our area,” he said. “Those will last through the week before we get that pattern change a little later this week.”Temperatures will soar into the 90s in the Black Hills and will possibly exceed 100 in the plains before a cold front pushes through the area Thursday and Friday bringing a chance of rain both days.“Most areas will struggle to get out of the 60s. Some areas, especially at higher elevations, will be in the 50s,” Egan said.Some places, such as around Brownsville, Cheyenne Crossing, and Rochford may see lows just above freezing. Lead would likely be in the 40s overnight, he said.Saturday, he said, would be warmer with warmer temperatures returning next week.“We’ll rebound pretty quickly,” Egan said.“I’m not saying this crazy head is over because we can still get pretty warm in September, but it will be more seasonal conditions,” he added. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Shane Egan Temperature Meteorology Physics Montana National Weather Service Washington Idaho Cold Front Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesSouth Dakota could be a ‘hibernation zone’ this winterMotorcycling icon killed in Sturgis racing accidentExcavation begins Saturday on Soap Suds Row near Fort MeadeMeade County medical marijuana expansion fails Ambulance district boundary change approvedMore private hangers coming to Clyde Ice FieldMeade County has new Master Transportation PlanVolunteers discover Civil War vet in Galena CemeteryHwy. 85 fire likely caused by weekend lightning strikeThird wall at Spearfish Veterans Monument in placeMeade County contracts new wage study Images CommentedTables turn on Rounds at round table talk (3)82nd Rally sees lower numbers (1)Agencies band together to bolster Custer Peak Lookout Tower (1) Trending Recipes Trending Videos
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.