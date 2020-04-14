NORTHERN HILLS — They’re cute, they’re fluffy, and they’re delicious; springtime is chicken season for many outdoor supply stores and with the uncertainty of world events high in the pecking order of our minds, folks are flocking to stores to stock up on the all-purpose poultry.
“(Chicken sales are) up 40% compared to last year,” said Charleen Wilson, assistant manager at Bomgaars is Spearfish.
Wilson said that while all her chicken sales are increasing, broilers seem to be in highest demand for her location.
“Until this year I could never get rid of them, and this year they actually have been selling a lot more broilers. The meat birds.” She said.
In the world of chickens, layers lay eggs, while broilers, with more meat, are raised for consumption.
While Bomgaars is seeing an uptick in broilers, Runnings in Belle Fourche is seeing an increase in their first-time bird buyers for laying.
“Anything that lays eggs really well,” said Corbin Anderson, sales associate at Runnings. “I’ve heard a lot of people say, this is their first time or they haven’t done it in a while, since they were kids … I’d say half the people that are coming in are just starting out.”
Anderson said first-timers aren’t the only group he noticed craving the coveted cluckers.
“I don’t know if it was just the doomsday people … but that’s kind of who it was for the first couple weeks,” he said. “Right after they’d get their ammo and stuff, they’d run over to the chickens and come buy (them) too.”
No doubt, chickens are a valuable commodity for any food production, but Justin Lisko, store manager at Campbell’s Supply in Sturgis, said there’s another side to the value they bring to your home.
“I think chickens are kind of like dogs, they’re sort of goofy and funny and they do funny things,” he said. “I think people enjoy raising chickens beyond just the food capabilities of them.”
Lisko said as recent as last year, chicken sales were down at his store, but this year he’s had to up his chicken stock.
“Normally we have six to 10 different varieties at a time, but right now I’m completely out. I’m expecting more later in the week,” he said.
All the supply stores in the area said they had well-trained staff to help those, who are first-time chicken parents, and even the well seasoned poultry grower, make the best choice for their fowl needs.
“We make sure we go through the whole process of knowing which chicks lay better eggs; (which) are meat birds, that kind of stuff. We do a whole training session on that over a couple weeks … to make sure we know what we’re selling,” said Seth Eggleston, a team lead at Tractor Supply Co., in Spearfish.
“There’s a lot of different chicken breeds that are good for a lot of different things,” Lisko added.
Raising chickens can be a fun, rewarding, and educational way for families to spend time together and bond; however, not every municipality in the Black Hills allows for backyard bird keeping. Consult your local government’s ordinances to see what kinds of permits, if any, are needed.
