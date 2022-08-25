PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem’s ethics complaints should be investigated by a special prosecutor, according to her Democratic gubernatorial opponent and two Republican legislators.
On Monday, the South Dakota Government Accountability Board said Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” involving her daughter’s efforts to obtain a real estate appraiser’s license, and “appropriate action” might be needed.
It also forwarded a complaint about Noem’s use of state airplanes for out-of-state travel to the Attorney General’s Office. After the impeachment and removal of Jason Ravnsborg, Mark Vargo is the interim AG. Noem named him to the position in June.
State Rep. Jamie Smith, a Sioux Falls Democrat who represents District
15 and is running to replace Noem, issued a statement Tuesday calling for an outside investigation.
“On August 22, South Dakota’s Government Accountability Board concluded that there is sufficient evidence to investigate the governor for her unethical behavior. In light of these conclusions, I am calling on Attorney General Mark Vargo to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the extent to which Governor Noem engaged in misconduct,” Smith said. “This board has now met seven times and took the appropriate steps to evaluate these complaints against the governor. The unanimous conclusion of the board, which consists of four retired and well-respected judges, is that Governor Noem’s conduct is suspect enough to warrant serious investigation into whether or not any laws were broken.”
On Wednesday afternoon, Vargo said he was still awaiting the actual documentation from the ethics panel.
“As of yet, the attorney general has heard media reports but has received nothing from the GAB itself,” Vargo told The Pioneer. “No decision concerning the immediate progress of the referral can be made until the referral is received.”
Former South Dakota Supreme Court Justices Lori Wilbur, the board chair, and retired judges David Gienapp, the vice chair, and Gene Kean, voted 3-0 on Monday to move forward on a pair of ethics complaints against Noem. Former Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson, who was named to the panel by Noem, has recused himself from the matter.
Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch, a Glencoe Republican who represents District 23, said Vargo, who was appointed to the post in June by Noem, should not handle the investigation.
“I think in order to show the people of South Dakota that we take ethical violations and complaints seriously, then it is only appropriate that the Governor appointed attorney general in Vargo steps aside, to allow for a third party investigator to look into the ethics violations by Governor Noem,” Gosch said in a statement Tuesday.
He was more direct in an interview with The Pioneer on Wednesday morning.
“He needs to recuse himself immediately, allowing the ethics committee to appoint the third party investigator in order to be completely out of this,” Gosch said. “We need to take this very seriously. When an elected official is accused of abusing their power multiple times, (impeachable offenses under malfeasance and corrupt conduct in Article 16 subsection 3) we need to make sure the process is not only thorough, but fair. Mr. Vargo is a political appointee of Governor Noem’s, creating a clear conflict of interest. Like former Chief Justice Gilbertson recused himself from the ethics hearings for that very reason, Mr Vargo should do the same.”
Gosch said many other legislators agree with the need for a special prosecutor.
“Everyone I spoke to says so. That’s why I made my statement,” he told The Pioneer. “I have had a ton of people contact me, both Republican and Democrat.”
Smith said he is hearing the same thing. He said he realizes Vargo is in “an awkward situation” now, but he needs to “keep his name good and clean” by doing the right thing and naming a special prosecutor.
Smith said he would like to see this matter brought to a conclusion before Election Day, not for political reasons, but to properly inform citizens.
“I would certainly think so,” he told The Pioneer. “The state deserves to know what happens — or what is happening.”
State Rep. Scott Odenbach, a Spearfish Republican who represents District 31, echoed that sentiment. Odenbach is a lawyer, and he emphasized the need for Vargo to provide confidence in the legal process by stepping aside.
“It is only appropriate for him to immediately recuse himself and appoint a special counsel so that there is a continued faith and trust in the process, that you are held accountable no matter who you are,” Odenbach said in a statement issued Tuesday.
He told the Pioneer Wednesday that he was surprised his comments sparked so much attention and that he would stand by his statement and not comment further on the record.
Odenbach recused himself from Ravnsborg’s impeachment vote in the House as he provided a minimal amount of legal assistance shortly after he killed Joseph Boever in the accident.
Vargo has said very little about the ethics complaints. On Monday, after the GAB voted, he issued a statement pledging a complete investigation.
“We will be diligent in our duty and thoroughly investigate the complaint that the Government Accountability Board has presented to the Attorney General’s Office,” Vargo said. “The investigation, as with all other investigations, will remain confidential as does the complaint that has been presented to us.”
Noem: No discussion with Vargo
On Monday, Noem issued a statement through her campaign communications director Ian Fury.
“The actions taken by the GAB today did not follow state law or precedent. They have yet to point to one single statute the Governor has violated in either of these complaints,” Fury said. “These complaints are all political and filed by a disgraced former attorney general who literally killed a man, lied about it, and tried to cover it up. Governor Noem was the first to call him out for this, and he filed these complaints in retaliation.
“It is unfortunate the board chose not to bring this charade to an end today,” he said. “Kassidy Peters did not receive any special treatment, and Governor Noem followed the law, period!”
Fury worked for the governor’s office before shifting to her re-election campaign this summer.
On Wednesday, Fury told The Pioneer that Noem and Vargo had not touched on the matter before she named him to office.
“No, she did not discuss this process with Mark Vargo before appointing him Attorney General,” he said. “Beyond that, we aren’t going to comment on internal deliberations.”
When asked if they think a special prosecutor will be named, Fury said that was not their call.
“I can’t speak for Attorney General Vargo,” he said.
There are two investigations of Noem’s conduct as governor, one for her involvement in her daughter Kassidy Peters’ efforts to obtain a real estate appraiser license, the second for her use of state airplanes to travel out of South Dakota for political events.
The ethics board can hold a contested case hearing, or the person accused of an ethics violation can ask that an administrative law judge hear the case. If the hearing results in a confirmed ethics violation, the GAB can issue either a public or private reprimand; call for the person to perform community service or attend a class, or it can make a recommendation to the governor. Since Noem is the subject of these investigations, that seems to be off the table.
Smith has jumped on this latest development as Labor Day nears and the campaign heats up. South Dakota last elected a Democratic governor in 1974, but former state Sen. Billie Sutton ran a close race against Noem in 2018 and Democrats are hoping to break that long losing streak. Smith has hammered on Noem on the ethics issue during the race.
“Integrity matters,” he tweeted. “Our state’s highest office is not meant to be a tool for personal gain. We deserve better.”
Party politics and a feud
Republican Party politics also are a factor.
Noem and Gosch have had a contentious relationship. They exchanged sharp comments during the 2022 session, with Gosch saying the governor had crossed the line with her aggressive behavior.
“As for the personal attacks, D.C. politics are not welcome here,” he said in February. “South Dakotans deserve better from their elected officials, and that’s what they can expect from their legislature as we continue the crucial work of ending abortion in America.”
A political organization calling itself Dakota Institute for Legislative Solutions, which said it was created to generate support for Noem, placed signs on electric billboards in Sioux Falls targeting five legislators, including Smith, Gosch, Odenbach, state Rep. Steve Haugaard of Sioux Falls, who ran against Noem for the GOP gubernatorial nomination, and Jon Hansen, a Republican from Dell Rapids.
It identified them by name and asked what they were trying to hide, and called for Ravnsborg’s impeachment. Gosch filed a complaint with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s Office over the billboards, but said Wednesday he heard nothing back on it.
Rob Burgess, who formed DILS, said it had a $2.3 million budget to “advance conservative principles and generate support for Governor Noem’s agenda.”
Some robocalls from an Ohio firm to legislators urging them to support Ravnsborg’s impeachment also raised eyebrows, since a telemarketer was heard saying the governor — no name was used, but the call was made to South Dakotans — was personally involved, and was running for president. Noem has admitted she has her eye on the 2024 Republican national ticket.
A call and texts to a number listed for the political group did not elicit a response.
In February, Noem said she was puzzled why they could not just get along, admitting to a “strained” relationship with Gosch.
“I’m screwed either way, no matter what I say,” Noem said. “He’s looking for a reason to blame me for everything and it’s weird because we agree on probably 90 percent of policy issues. There’s something, some reason this guy doesn’t like me and it seems like a personal agenda, but I don’t know what it is.”
On Wednesday, Gosch said this has nothing to do with his public disagreements with Noem. He opposed Ravnsborg’s impeachment.
“Not at all. I don’t hold grudges,” he said. “It’s just clearly the right thing to do.”
Fury did not reply when asked if there was a personal side to the call for a special prosecutor.
Smith said this is a matter of living up to the standards expected of government officials.
“The voters trust their public servants to uphold the South Dakota Constitution and follow the laws of this great state. Betraying this sacred trust is an offense of the highest order,” he said in his statement. “The Governor of South Dakota is the highest office in our state and should adhere to the highest levels of ethics and accountability. No one is above the law.
“I have always known Attorney General Vargo to be a hard-working and honest public servant. However, his appointment by the governor calls into question the neutrality of his office. For such a sensitive matter, it is only fair that he recuse himself from the process, appoint a special prosecutor, and allow for an impartial investigation into the allegations. I trust he will conduct an honest assessment of the evidence presented to him and that he will reach the same conclusion.”
Gosch deflected when asked if he had spoken with Smith or was supporting him in the governor’s race.
“Although we disagree politically on some things, Jamie Smith is a great friend of mine and a great guy,” he said. “He has been extremely busy so we really haven’t been in contact like we were before. As for an endorsement, I tend to stay out of races in that way.”
There are links to other major South Dakota stories in this development.
Vargo, on leave from his regular job as Pennington County state’s attorney, was the lead prosecutor in the South Dakota Senate trial that removed Ravnsborg and barred him from ever holding state office.
Ravnsborg has attended GAB meetings and provided information to the Associated Press.
Another former attorney general, Marty Jackley, is remaining on the sideline in this matter. Jackley is the Republican nominee for the job, and has no Democratic opponent, just a little-known Libertarian candidate running against him.
He has represented billionaire Denny Sanford, who was the target of an investigation into child pornography. The probe was ended on May 27 after Ravnsborg had been impeached by the House of Representatives and was no longer working. He was convicted and removed from office in June.
Noem has accepted donations to the state of more than $100 million from Sanford during her time as governor, and declined to distance herself from him during the investigation.
