Smith chooses running mate, SD Democrats huddle

FT. PIERRE — As South Dakota Democrats gather, hoping for their first win in a gubernatorial election in almost half a century, their candidate for governor, state Rep. Jamie Smith of Sioux Falls, has selected a running mate.
Smith announced on Thursday that state Rep. Jennifer Keintz of Eden will run with him. Keintz told The Pioneer she is honored to run with Smith, whom she said served as a “tremendous leader” of Democrats in the South Dakota House of Representatives.
Keintz, a Democrat from the northeast corner of the state, provides balance with Smith, who is from Sioux Falls. She is in her first term representing District 1, which covers Brown, Day, Marshall and Roberts counties.
Smith made his choice known on Thursday: “I am thrilled to announce that I have selected my pick for Lieutenant Governor: Representative Jennifer Keintz,” he posted on Twitter. “Jennifer is a proven leader and advocate for all South Dakotans. She will be a fantastic Lieutenant Governor!”
Earlier this year, Smith said he would seek a partner with links to rural South Dakota. He emphasized Keintz’s ties to agriculture in his announcement, and she told The Pioneer that is one reason they will make a solid team.
Keintz, a real estate broker who co-owns the Sisseton-based Dakota View Realty & Auction, said she was ready to run for the office and help Smith become the first Democrat elected governor since Dick Kneip won a third term in 1974.
“I came to know Jamie as colleagues in the Legislature, and have always been impressed with his common sense leadership and vision for the future of South Dakota. I am excited to be a part of the team that puts South Dakotans first,” she said in a statement. “It’s time to bring the focus back to the needs of all South Dakotans, and we are ready to deliver for them on day one.”
Keintz said she and Smith had been discussing her joining his campaign recently, and made the final decision on Wednesday. She said when he announced he was running, the thought of serving as his running mate “crossed my mind.”
Smith and Keintz were among eight Democrats in the South Dakota House of Representatives who voted to impeach Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. She had kept a fairly low statewide profile until Thursday.
In April, she announced she would not be a candidate for a second term in the state House.
State Rep. Tamara St. John, a Sisseton Republican, is seeking a third term. Democrat Steven McCleerey, a Sisseton Democrat who served three terms before finishing third in 2020, is running to return to Pierre.
Republican Logan Manhart of Bath withdrew from the race after McCleerey raised questions about his qualifications, since Manhart had been living in Wisconsin in 2021 and state law requires legislative candidates to have resided in South Dakota for two years before seeking office.
Keintz said the Democratic Party may seek a second candidate to run for the House seat, she has been told, and Republicans also may seek someone else to run for the office.
Keintz, 48, was born in Aberdeen. Her family moved to Wisconsin when her father enrolled in graduate school and later settled in Minnesota, where she graduated from high school. She returned to South Dakota to enroll in SDSU, where she earned her undergraduate and graduate degrees.
She and her husband Corey have a 5-year-old daughter.
Smith’s announcement was the kickoff for the 2022 South Dakota Democratic State Convention, which will be held at Drifters Bar & Grille in Fort Pierre today and Saturday.
Keintz said she thinks voters are ready to put a Democrat in charge of the state.
“I think a lot of people are angry that their rights are being taken away,” she said. “We’re here to bring people together, not divide people. We want South Dakota to be a great place for everyone, not just for some.”
In addition to the newly formed team of Smith and Keintz, Brian Bengs of Aberdeen, the party’s candidate to challenge Sen. John Thune, will be there, as will SDDP Chair Randy Seiler, and convention co-chairs state Rep. Peri Pourier and Julian Beuadion.
Delegates will select candidates for attorney general, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, school & public lands commissioner, and public utilities commissioner. Democrats hold no statewide offices.
SDDP Communications Director Olivia Strom said 140 delegates have registered and more are expected. In addition, non-delegates will attend as well, Strom said.
“We have candidates who have expressed interest in constitutional offices, but folks can be nominated on the floor so we will be finding those out as they happen,” she said.
Gov. Kristi Noem and Lt. Gov Larry Rhoden were quick to respond to the announcement, issuing a press release through her spokesman, Ian Fury, once on the state payroll but transferred to their re-election campaign:
“Today, Lieutenant Governor Larry Rhoden responded to Jamie Smith picking liberal State Representative Jennifer Keintz as his running mate.
“‘Jennifer Keintz and Jamie Smith want to bring Joe Biden’s America to South Dakota,” Rhoden said. “Their liberal policies would crush South Dakota families, farmers, and businesses.”
The release claimed Keintz is the most liberal legislator in the South Dakota Legislature, based on a study from the American Conservative Union. It ranked Smith as one of the 10 most liberal legislators in South Dakota.
“Jamie Smith is following the Joe Biden playbook — including picking his ‘Kamala’ as a running mate,” said Fury in his new role as communications director for Kristi for Governor.
Keintz chuckled when asked if she was a flaming liberal.
“I think it’s just kind of silly, frankly,” she said.
Keintz said a person labeled left-wing in South Dakota would be classified as a moderate in other states, and that’s how she perceives herself.
“I consider myself to be a common-sense person, and I guess you can label that however you want,” she said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.