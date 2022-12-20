NORTHERN HILLS — City officials around the Northern Hills have been working hard to combat both the accumulation of garbage, and the snow on the streets.
So when and how will both get hauled away?
Spearfish
No one from the city of Spearfish was immediately able to comment, but the city’s website has information regarding garbage pickup.
On the website, it says that, “customers on the Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday trash routes may refill their container after their initial pickup and drivers will make another pass to empty containers a second time once they complete their entire route.”
The website also asks citizens to have their container out by 7 a.m. on their scheduled pickup day.
Lead
Lead City Administrator John Wainman said that all Monday garbage pickups will happen on Tuesday (today), and Wednesday will stay the same.
“If people have more (garbage) than the normal amount, it’ll just all get picked up this week.” Wainman said.
He said that the city of Lead is not far behind in garbage pickups, as the only day missed last week was Wednesday.
From now until the end of April, garbage pickups will only be on Tuesday and
Wednesday, Wainman said. So, people with pickup on Monday will move to Tuesday, and Wednesday will stay the same.
Lead Public Works Administrator Jason Bauernfeind said the city is currently working on widening the streets as well.
“We’re in the process of doing it right now.” Bauernfeind said. “We start with our main routes, like Main Street … It’s gonna take awhile.”
He said that there’s nowhere to put the snow, due to the amount they’ve gotten, so the task will be time consuming.
“I hear we got more snow comin’ maybe later this week, which I hope is wrong.” Bauernfeind said. “It’ll take us all this week just to get some of our main routes open, so these side streets could be one-way traffic for a couple weeks still.”
The snow from the street is being hauled to the snow dump by the backside of the high school, Bauernfeind said.
Sturgis
Sturgis’ Public Works Director Rick Bush wrote in an e-mail detailing the plan for the city.
He wrote that Sturgis will be running additional garbage trucks and working extended hours this week to catch up on residential routes.
“We feel pretty confident this can be accomplished, we have asked that all residential accounts (Monday-Friday) place their totes out and we will pick them up this week.” Bush wrote.
Sturgis was unable to take garbage trucks to the Belle Fourche Landfill on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of last week, due to road closures.
This issue was seen throughout the Northern Hills last week.
Bush said the city is currently working on widening the streets and clearing snow piles, and will continue to do so throughout the week.
“We are ‘pulling the curbs’ on Lazelle Street and Junction Avenue which is our current priority and then we will transition into hauling off piles and Cul-de-sacs.” Bush wrote.
He said after that, they’ll move on to widening residential streets, avoiding plowing in any driveways.
Widening the streets of Sturgis will continue for the next several weeks, Bush said.
Personnel from Belle Fourche and Deadwood were not immediately available for comment.
