By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — For the third month in a row, slight but steady increases characterized Deadwood gaming numbers, according to statistics released by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming Monday.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in March dropped $134.2 million in machines and on tables for a 3.2 percent increase compared to March 2022.
This resulted in $11.9 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in March.
Of that, 9 percent, or $1.1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
Under the handle comparison category, in March, table games had a handle of $7.9 million, slot machines had a handle of $125.4 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $923,904.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $21.3 million, a 1 percent decrease compared to 2022 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $333 million, almost a 2 percent increase compared to 2022 levels. Year to date, sports wagering has racked up a $2.6 million handle, up 2.2 percent compared to 2022 levels. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood is $356.9 million, up 2 percent compared to the same period in 2022.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,573 slot machines accounted for roughly $125.4 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $114.3 million with an estimated average payout of 91 percent, leaving a casino win of $11 million for the slot category in March. The two largest contributors were 2,075 penny machines, with $99.1 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $8.8 million in casino win and a 91 percent payout to players, followed by 217 dollar machines, with roughly $11.4 million in coin-in, which generated $881,667 in casino win, and a 92 percent payout to players.
With 88 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $7.9 million in March and an estimated casino win of $1.5 million, with an average payout to players of 81 percent. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables, reporting a drop of $3.4 million and a casino win of $563,725 with an 83 percent payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $588,073, a casino win of $117,556, and an 80 percent payout to players; seven roulette tables in town generated a drop of $377,687, a casino win of $43,711, and an 88 percent payout to players.
A total of 27 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.7 million, a casino win of $639,101, and a 76 percent payout to players.
With eight casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $923,904 for March, an estimated casino win of $161,368, and an average payout to players of 83 percent.
The leading revenue generator in this category was NCAA men’s basketball, with a handle of $729,060, a casino win of $150,567, and a 79 percent payout to players.
NBA basketball came in second, with a handle of $60,334, a casino win of $6,185, and an average payout to players of 90 percent.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in March was NHL hockey, with a handle of $44,445, a casino win of $10,295, and an average payout to players of 77 percent.
