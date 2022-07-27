DEADWOOD — Deadwood gaming slipped slightly in June, compared to 2021 levels, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported Monday.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in June dropped $134 million in machines and on tables for a 1.61% decrease, compared to June 2021, resulting in $11.7 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in June.
Of that, 9%, or just over $1 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“While June’s numbers were down slightly, we are comparing them to a 20.88% increase in June of 2021,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “Visitation to Deadwood still remains historically strong.”
Under the handle comparison category, in June, table games had a handle of $6.5 million, slot machines had a handle of $127.1 million, and sports wagering had a handle of $301,217.
Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $41.7 million, a 6% decrease compared to 2021 levels and slot machines have had a handle of $671.7 million, just over a 1% decrease compared to 2021 levels. Year to date, sports wagering has racked up a $3.5 million handle, with no comparatives yet for this new offering that began in September 2021. Thus far in 2022, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $716.8 million, down 1% compared to the same period in 2021.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,601 slot machines accounted for roughly $127.1 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $116 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a casino win of $11.2 million for the slot category in June. The two largest contributors were 2,084 penny machines, with $99.7 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $9 million in casino win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 226 dollar machines, with roughly $11.2 million in coin-in, which generated $785,990 in casino win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 93 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $6.5 million June, an estimated casino win of $1.3 million, with an average payout to players of 79%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 42 tables, reporting a drop of $2.8 million and a casino win of $525,109 with an 81% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $525,856, a casino win of $139,930, and a 73% payout to players; seven roulette tables in town generated a drop of $310,899, a casino win of $45,466, and an 85% payout to players.
A total of 28 house banked poker tables generated a drop of $2.1 million, a casino win of $499,651, and a 76% payout to players.
With seven casinos reporting revenue, sports wagering had a handle of $301,217 for June, an estimated casino win of $27,869, and an average payout to players of 91%. The leading revenue generator in this category was Major League Baseball, with a handle of $175,711, a casino win of $19,325, and an 89% payout to players.
NBA Basketball handle came in second, at $49,804, a casino loss of $4,889, and an average payout to players of 110%.
The third most popular event for sports wagering in June was NHL Hockey, with a handle of $43,481, a casino win of $6,928, and an average payout to players of 84%
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,443,532 in “free-play” for the month of June.
