Slight slip in June for Deadwood gaming. $134M handle a 1.61% decrease compared to 2021 levels

With 2,601 machines reporting revenue in the amount of $127.1 million, the slot machine handle in June was down roughly 1.5%, compared to the same month in 2021. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — Deadwood gaming slipped slightly in June, compared to 2021 levels, the South Dakota Commission on Gaming reported Monday.

Gamers visiting Deadwood in June dropped $134 million in machines and on tables for a 1.61% decrease, compared to June 2021, resulting in $11.7 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in June.

