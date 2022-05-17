SLHVC expecting strong visitor numbers this year

LEAD — The official kickoff week of tourism, May 1-7, saw more than 400 visitors to the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center, and officials say they expect that to only be the beginning of another strong year for tourism.
Ursula Ward, customer experience manager at the visitor’s center, said despite rising gas prices and inflation, the S.D. Department of Tourism is expecting visitor numbers to right on par with, or higher than, last year. Here locally, Ward said the visitor’s center expects to average at least 200 people per day for bus tours. Planned educational programs presented by the Sanford Lab Education and Outreach Team, brand new exhibits that highlight the science at the laboratory, scientific lectures presented by physicists and other scientists who are actively working at the lab, book signings, and artisan demonstrations will also draw people into the facility this year, she said.
“The exhibits are changing to update all of the science information,” Ward said. “Bringing Sanford on board to the visitor’s center has allowed our education and outreach team to be able to come up, and we’re planning a whole slew of educational exhibits. We’ll have popups at different times. So we will have offerings throughout the season and the year. It’s a work in progress. This year we will be updating to balance out the science and the history, and history of the science. We’re hoping to incorporate a little more of the science than what has been done in the past. People do get excited about the science. That is the unknown they didn’t expect. They were already interested in the history, but when we start to talk to them about the science, it starts to blow them away.”
Once the tourists come through the doors of the visitor’s center and enjoy what the facility has to offer, Ward said staff sends them up the street to peruse Lead’s shops, restaurants, and other attractions such as the Homestake Opera House and the Black Hills Mining Museum.
“Almost everybody that is here wants to know where do we go to eat? We tell them about El Jefe’s, and of course they can see Subway. I had the best burger I’ve ever had in my life at Sled Haus, so we’ve been sending quite a few up there. They consider us an information point. We’ve also had to send a lot of people up the street for Black Hills Gold, because we don’t carry it anymore. So we’re capturing them and we tell them other things to do and where to eat, and that does keep them in Lead.”
One of the key offerings at the visitor’s center this year will be a consistent trolley schedule, for tours around town. The tours will take visitors and locals alike on an informative tour to various Lead landmarks and historical points of interest, including to the Sanford Lab. It will run every day at 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., regardless of whether there is one person or a whole group of people.
“That is something our travelers can depend on,” Ward said.
According to the S.D. Department of Tourism, taxable sales for the third penny sales tax on lodging, alcohol and restaurant sales, which is a typical indicator of visitor activity, were up by 16% in the first quarter of the year. Lodging and taxable sales were also up by 26.47%, and tourism taxable sales were up by nearly 35% over last year.
“Our state actually recovered last year more quickly and to pre-COVID numbers, and above and beyond, better than any state in the nation,” Ward said. “It’s very exciting. At the beginning of the year the numbers were looking to be even higher than last year. Even with the more recent challenge of gas prices and inflation, (the state predicts) numbers are expected to still be very strong.”
