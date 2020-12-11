Sky Ridge takes shape

SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development has hit a major milestone as rough grading has been completed – the first step to developing the 156 square acre workforce housing project.
“The softball fields are graded in as well as the soccer complexes and the roads,” said Spearfish City Administrator Mike Harmon during Monday’s council meeting.
Harmon said crews are now working on installing underground utilities such as water and sewer mains as well as storm drainage, which will continue through the winter in preparation for construction to begin in the spring.
“We’ve had fantastic weather that’s allowed this project to stay on schedule and in fact ahead of schedule,” he said.
Sky Ridge is a public-private partnership between the city of Spearfish and Dream Design International, Inc. to bring affordable workforce housing to the city. When completed, the site will hold around 150 new single-family homes all priced at or below $275,000, as well as a 20-acre sports complex containing four softball fields and seven soccer fields suitable to host tournaments, as well as an outdoor recreation path.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.