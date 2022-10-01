By Alex Portal
Black Hills Pioneer
SPEARFISH – The 40-acre sports complex being developed along with the city of Spearfish’s joint housing project is slated to reach overall completion in November, marking the end of the project’s first phase.
“This project is the lion’s share of the sports complex, it includes all of the items that would be needed to function as a sports complex out there,” explained Adam McMahon, Spearfish assistant Public Works director. “When I say there’s future phases to be constructed yet, they’re pretty small in comparison to this particular project.”
Mid-America Sports Construction, out of Missouri, has worked the principal construction phase of the project on. To date, phase one of the complex has used the bulk of the $10 million bond the city drew for the project, costing $9,870,101.31.
When construction is completed on Nov. 11, principal oversight of the complex will be handed over to the Parks and Rec Department, which will maintain the property moving forward.
“There’s a couple other projects going on out there, the maintenance building is gonna be getting started here shortly, and that’ll probably take us through most of the winter,” said Tyler Ehnes, Parks and Rec director.
Along with the maintenance building, Ehnes said construction of way-finding signage, shade structures, and additional small bathrooms will take place throughout next year along with establishing the all-natural grass for the fields.
“It takes about a year for turf grass to establish to a point where we can play on it, so that’ll be our focus all of next year and through next summer is to get that grass growing and establishing so that we can plan on playing on it hopefully in the spring of 2024,” Ehnes said.
The city has also been planning an irrigation well around the area, which will service the complex as well as the growing needs of the Colorado Boulevard corridor. Initial construction on that project has begun and will continue throughout the fall.
During the summer’s city budget discussions, Ehnes proposed creating a new full-time parks and Rec position to handle the additional workload of the complex. That position will be accompanied by two seasonal hires next year to get the complex ready for use.
Ehnes said he’s excited to see the complex near its completion, and is looking forward to getting it ready to open in two years.
“It’s cool to see, because for so long they were working on the underground utilities, the water, the storm sewer, the sanitary sewer, the electrical, all that stuff and for a while you’re like, ‘man there’s not that much going on out there,’” he said. “But once they get to a certain point, they start going vertical with sports field lighting and building and fencing and parking lots and stuff like that. It really starts to take shape.”
