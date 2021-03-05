SPEARFISH — The 40-acre sports complex that will be built in conjunction with the Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is reaching its final stage in the design process and will feature four tournament-ready softball fields and six soccer fields.
“This complex is going to be unique in the fact that it’s not just going to be 40 acres of flat ground,” said Spearfish Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes. “We had to work with the terrain and because of that, all the soccer fields will be terraced.”
The softball fields will be built to adult regulation size, but scalable to accommodate youth participation. Five of the soccer fields will be built to tournament regulations, but one will be expanded to “championship size” for extra seating, lights and scoreboard.
A large concession/restroom building is planned to be located in the center of the softball fields that will also house a climate controlled coach/umpire room. A smaller concession stand will also be built near the soccer fields and east parking lot.
There was a feature play area, bathroom, and community shelter planned near the west parking area and soccer fields, but those were removed to meet budget restraints. Discussions with the council, however, did not rule out adding those elements to the complex at a later date.
“Would this be a good time to put the plumbing in for that for the future,” asked Councilman Marty Clark.
Ehnes said the plumbing and electrical lines will be placed for those elements, but construction will be paused for the time being.
Councilman Rob Herrmann said that the playground and bathroom, which will serve not only the sports complex but also the housing development as a whole, should take priority for future development of the site.
“As an older guy who still has a 6-year-old, I’d really like to … focus on that playground … not only for that neighborhood as it’s developed, but also for siblings of players and children of players,” he said. “And, again as a parent of a young one, get that restroom next to the playground.”
The complex will feature an entrance from Colorado Boulevard, which will lead to the east side parking lot, as well as an entrance from the housing development that will lead into the west end parking lot. The complex will have designated electricity and water access for food trucks. To help keep the cost of the complex below the $10 million bond taken out by the city for funding, officials said they will be seeking $2 million is sponsorships. Ehnes also said the financing committee has identified several spots throughout the complex as recognition areas, where local businesses and individuals can be recognized for their contributions.
The development, now under construction, is located near Exit 17 just south of Colorado Boulevard and west of U.S. Highway 85.
