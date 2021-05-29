Sky Ridge Sports Complex bid awarded

SPEARFISH — Spearfish City Council members awarded the bid for construction of the 40-acre sports complex near the Sky Ridge housing development to Mid-America Golf & Landscape for $9,795,909.78.
The engineer’s budget was set at around $8.8 million for the construction; however, with the increased cost of materials and the likelihood that those costs would not become more favorable in the near future, the city decided to accept the bid.
“There was some discussion on the volatile material pricing and prices being high right now, and weighing the options as far as if prices continue to go up and if we wait and re-advertise and try to get better pricing later,” explained Adam McMahon, assistant public works director.
Mid-America Golf & Landscaping is based out of Lees Summit, Mo., and has been involved in numerous large-scale sports and landscaping projects across the country.
“They were also the contractor that did the front nine out at Elkhorn Ridge Golf Course,” McMahon said.
McMahon said it could take up to a month for the contractor to formulate a schedule for approval, but he anticipates construction efforts to begin this summer.
