SPEARFISH — The Sky Ridge housing development in Spearfish is designed to be an affordable workforce housing solution, but as the state’s idea of what constitutes, “affordable housing” changes, so too do the price points at Sky Ridge.
The houses at Sky Ridge are arranged into three price point categories, the most expensive category has always been aligned with the South Dakota Housing Authority’s first-time homebuyer’s mortgage loan limit.
When the project was started in 2020, that limit was $275,000, as the housing market has grown, that number has jumped in two years to $340,000 – an increase of $65,000.
“So this amendment adjusts the other categories of homes at a similar ratio,” explained Spearfish City Attorney Ashley McDonald at Monday’s council meeting.
On Monday, the council amended its development agreement with Dream Design International (DDI), the developer of Sky Ridge, to increase the price points of category one homes to between $100,000 and $215,000; category two homes to between $215,000 and $275,000; and category three homes to between $275,000 and “the South Dakota Housing Development Authority first-time homebuyer’s purchase price limit.”
Additionally, the agreement gives first access to the different categories of homes to Lawrence County residents at different tax bracket levels. Category one homes are restricted to buyers at or below 125% of the average median income (AMI) for Lawrence County, which, as of 2020, was $27,740 for an individual, and $52,146 for a household. Category two homes are restricted to buyers at or below 150% of the AMI; and category three homes are restricted to buyers at or below 175% of the AMI, or in the federal 22% income tax bracket.
The amended agreement also reduces the amount of money Dream Design International would have to pay to the city, should it fall behind in it’s end of the agreement, from $1 million, to $600,000.
“It was always written into the agreement that after Phase 1 was completed that that amount would be negotiable,” McDonald explained.
