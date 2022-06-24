SPEARFISH — In less than a week, the keys of the first home completed in the Sky Ridge housing development will be in the hands of the homeowner.
Two weeks later, two more homes are expected be transferred to families that will call it home.
Kyle Treloar, vice president of Dream Designs International, Inc., provided a tour of the homes Thursday morning.
In 2016, a housing study in Spearfish identified the need for more affordable housing. The city, in a public/private partnership moved forward with the Sky Ridge housing development. While the city constructed the streets and utility lines, Dream Design builds the homes. A delay in construction meant that work on the first house began in January — not the ideal time to break ground.
Treloar said that the majority of homes under construction now, are in the first tier – the most affordable of three.
Priced at $197,000, the homes actually appraise for about $300,000 he said.
Constructed west of Highway 85 and south of Interstate 90, the homes vary in size from 800-1,700 square feet.
The tier one homes have three different floor plans.
Constructed with vaulted ceilings, they have two bedrooms and one bathroom and a single stall garage.
Many of the items, especially appliances, were purchased in advance, in bulk, and shipped directly from the manufacturer, Treloar said, which allowed for savings.
“The location is amazing … you have the entire Northern Hills in the background. You have great view of Spearfish Mountain,” he said.
While landscaping is not finished yet, he said construction crews would complete that along with irrigation systems.
In the first phase of construction, 60 homes will be built and about 40 will be constructed annually.
“We’re seeing a lot of younger people, especially for the tier one homes, single mothers, single fathers that have children, where housing is hard to come by, they are seeing a lot of interest in these homes,” he said.
Forty percent of the homes will be in the first tier, another 40% will be in the second tier, and 20% will be in tier three – the most expensive homes in the development.
The smallest homes were supposed to be constructed on a concrete slab, but he said, crews found that crawl spaces were more efficient for construction.
When asked why not add basements to the tier one homes, he said the extra space to accommodate a staircase as well as concrete and excavation costs would have increased the price of the homes by up to $40,000.
The demand for workforce housing is drastic, and the increased in demand of all homes in the area has ballooned the value of houses.
“I’ve seen homes in Rapid City that would have, a few years ago, sold for $300,000, sell for $700,000,” Treloar said. “What’s that effectively has done is, there is a whole community in the Black Hills now that can not afford housing. It’s especially exciting to be able to provide housing at the price points that we are doing.”
The explosion in short-term rentals is also placing a crunch on affordable housing.
“It definitely is something that we are noticing and it is making a difference. … We are seeing of existing hosing stock being bought up by investors or people who are converting them to short-term rentals,” he said. “… That housing that was the base that supported the young families and college grads is disappearing.”
He said that entire neighborhoods in Rapid City are being purchased by investors.
But short-term rentals will not be allowed at Sky Ridge. Covenants on the development prohibit rentals, and if homeowners choose to sell within two years, any profits they make go to the city of Spearfish. After two years, he said, they would be able to keep the proceeds.
