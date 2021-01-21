Sky Ridge already expanding

SPEARFISH — Due to immediate demand and unseasonably favorable weather, the city of Spearfish has decided to upscale its phase 1 plans for the Sky Ridge housing development to include 14 more lots, which were originally scheduled to be developed in phase 2.
“We have been incredibly fortunate this construction season, and we’ve had fantastic weather, and our contractor has been able to work ahead of schedule,” Brandy Kean, Spearfish Public Works director said during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Originally in phase 1, the city committed to developing the infrastructure for 150 homes to be built by Dream Design International (DDI) out of Rapid City. City Administrator Mike Harmon said as of Jan. 4, there were 170 homebuyers on a waiting list for homes in the development.
The change will extend Aurora Avenue, the western most edge of the development to the South, but is not expected to effect the overall completion date of the project. The additional cost of $173,527.86 to this phase of the project will be deducted from the phase 2 budget.
“Money spent now will be money saved later in phase 2,” Kean said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.