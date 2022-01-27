TERRY PEAK — Edyth Warne removed skiing from her “bucket list” Wednesday during Black Hills Ski for Light events — at the age of 99.
Warne made two runs down a hill while seated in a sit-ski having two skis underneath a blue plastic seat. Ski for Light volunteer Tim Brumbaugh guided Warne.
“It was very interesting, but it didn’t last long enough,” Warne said. She resides at Westhills Village in Rapid City.
“When I was a little girl, I always wanted to ski and golf,” she recalled.
This trip resulted when a relative put Warne’s name in a basket, and it was drawn.
Warne did not plan at all for this trip. “My kids and friends and everybody got my outfit, everything, ready for me,” she said.
While saying she does not have much of a “bucket list” remaining, she added golfing is one of those items. She acknowledged that would be impossible.
“I heard Liberace live. I heard Lawrence Welk live, and I saw the ocean,” Warne said when relating other “bucket list” items she has accomplished.
Several family members accompanied Warne, and that added to the enjoyment. “I can’t describe it. It’s been absolutely beyond my imagination,” she said.
Ski for Light should be on everyone’s “bucket list,” according to Warne. “They do a lot of good things,” she said.
Warne plans to visit with her family the rest of the week. Members reside in places like California and Florida.
Brumbaugh met with Warne and her caregiver about a week before the event. Topics included what was required, what Ski for Light does, and he recalled Warne was very excited about it.
“For each guide, it takes about 10 people behind the scenes to get that person ready,” Brumbaugh said. Proper clothing came first, followed by having a sit-ski of the right size.
The chair had to be slightly tweaked because of Warne’s fused hip. Helpers used foam to ensure a secure fit.
Visually impaired participants wear helmets with speakers on the same frequency as that of their guide.
“The first run, she said, was bumpy,” Brumbaugh said. He told her it is that way, but he was more concerned about her physical comfort. She wanted to do that second and final run.
Ahna Mee is one of Warne’s granddaughters. She sent Warne ski gear from her Colorado home to get her ready.
“She’s been talking about it now for four months,” Mee said of Warne. “She has just been so looking forward to it.”
Mee said Warne also wished to know where the farewell party was.
What did it mean for Mee and the family to see Warne experience this?
“I just think, to see that it’s never too late to realize a dream or a passion,” Mee said. “It took so many people to support her in it.”
Warne is planning to celebrate her 100th birthday on March 20.
