Skavang, Niesent return to Spearfish School Board

SPEARFISH — Eric Skavang, left, and Ryan Niesent, are sworn in to the Spearfish School Board Monday. Both men were re-elected in the April election. Niesent has served on the board since 2018, while Skavang has served for the past three years.
They defeated Nancy Roberts for three-year terms. Mistie Caldwell was also selected by the board to serve as the board president again.
