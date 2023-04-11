Spearfish Skate Park.jpg
Spearfish City Council voted to approve skate park design one. Design one is approximately 8,800 square feet and $439,136.56. Courtesy Illustration

SPEARFISH — After numerous city meetings, various public comments, and input from Spearfish’s very own skate community, city council has finally voted on a design for the future skate park.

At the city council meeting April 3, Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes, told council that his department will apply for a $200,000 land and water conservation fund grant.

