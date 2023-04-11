SPEARFISH — After numerous city meetings, various public comments, and input from Spearfish’s very own skate community, city council has finally voted on a design for the future skate park.
At the city council meeting April 3, Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes, told council that his department will apply for a $200,000 land and water conservation fund grant.
“The reason we needed a decision tonight on design and a location is because that grant application is very specific as to cost by line item and specific location when it comes to easements, utilities, different things like that.” Ehnes said. “So, if we don’t have that information and a hard decision, we can’t really apply for that grant which would lose us out on that opportunity coming up in a few weeks.”
This grant is due at the end of the month.
Ehnes said the new skate park was brought to the city’s attention a little more than a year ago when Spearfish School District said the city had to remove the current skate park due to the new Career and Technical Education center that is currently under construction.
The city then came up with a committee of community members, parks and recreation board and staff members, and local skaters to tackle the project of a new park.
“We looked at sights, we covered fundraising and grant options, and just a lot of different things … (we) talked to design experts, talked to other communities that have done this,” Ehnes said.
The committee then decided the best place to put the park would be the lower field at Spartan Park. But, due to city council’s direction at a council meeting in October, Ehnes and staff had the American Ramp Company design two skate parks.
“Essentially, picking a design will pick the location by default.” Ehnes said.
Both designs are located at Spartan Park, with design one located on the lower field, and design two located on the existing sand volleyball courts.
Design one is said to be around 8,800 square feet, costing approximately $439,136.56.
Design two is said to be around 7,500 square feet, costing approximately $375,330.61.
Before the Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Board meeting on March 30, the city opened up a survey to the public; displaying the two concept designs, and asking for opinions. After being open for 10 days, the survey received 256 responses and closed the night before the board meeting.
“(The) survey was fairly close,” Ehnes said about the public’s favorite design. “Overall, design one was chosen in the survey by about, I think it was, 10 or 11 percent.”
The Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Board voted seven to zero March 30, in favor of design one.
Ehnes assured those concerned with the size of the park, saying it’s not being built for today’s standards, but the future’s.
“It may be too big for now, but we never try to design anything for today’s standards.” Ehnes said. “Just like Sky Ridge is too big for today’s standards, but, will it be too big in 40 years? Probably not.”
With all the information given to council, as well as two public comments at the April 3 meeting in favor of design one, members voted unanimously in favor of the first design.
The new skate park is scheduled for completed construction design in 2024, and construction of the park in the spring of 2025. The opening is anticipated for Summer 2025.
