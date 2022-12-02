SPEARFISH — What’s the hardest thing about skateboarding? Concrete.
Anyways, the American Ramp Company will be hosting a skate session and public input meeting on Tuesday in order to gather opinions from skaters in the community.
SPEARFISH — What’s the hardest thing about skateboarding? Concrete.
Anyways, the American Ramp Company will be hosting a skate session and public input meeting on Tuesday in order to gather opinions from skaters in the community.
The company was hired by the city to design two initial concept designs for the future skate park. They’ll use input from an online survey, public comments at the meeting, and past designs created by them to create their initial concept.
Once the company has created their designs, Parks and Rec Director Tyler Ehnes said the city would move forward with construction plans next.
“Through that process, what we’ll probably end up doing is holding several more (public) meetings once we get the concept design and … reworking it to a point where people are happy with it.” Ehnes said. “Obviously when you’re dealing with a lot of opinions, you’re not gonna make everybody 100% happy. But, the goal is to make the majority of people happy and end up with a product that’s usable and safe and that everybody will enjoy.”
The two projected locations are both in Spartan Park with one being on the south end of the lower field, and the other is located where the current sand volleyball court resides.
“The location that’s on the south field is really flat and wide open and really doesn’t have hardly any design constraints to it, meaning, kind of, the sky’s the limit as far as what they want to design and how they want to design it.” Ehnes said.
He said that the sand volleyball court location has design constraints and drainage is an issue, so design will be limited in that location.
If the second location is chosen, Ehnes said he’s not positive on what will happen to the sand volleyball court but said it’ll more than likely be moved to a different location rather than scrapped.
The Tuesday meeting is for those who use skate parks often, and have an idea on what they want or desire in a future park, Ehnes said. It’s not for those who have an opinion on location.
“It’s not (the American Ramp Company’s) job to pick (the) location. Their job is to design the actual park. So, what they look for is actual skaters and people that use it, and what they want to see in it.” Ehnes said. “When (the) time comes, I would say non-skaters, if they have an opinion, should show up and talk at that point.”
He continued saying no one at the upcoming meeting will even be able to answer questions that don’t pertain to skating, and skate park design.
The meeting will start at 6 p.m., and will be held at Spearfish City Hall.
Before the meeting at 4 p.m., the company is hosting a skate session at the current skate park next to the high school.
There will be two professional skaters there that work for the company that will be interacting with local skaters to hear their opinions and check out their skill level.
The skate session is open to the public.
“This is kind of one of the first steps in the process moving forward.” Ehnes said.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.