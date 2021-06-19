Sister Missionaries deliver food donation to BHSU

SPEARFISH — Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donated three semi truckloads of food to Feeding South Dakota from their large-scale service facility, Welfare Square located in Salt lake City, Utah.
“We grow the food, produce the food, and then it’s processed and sent out to all over the world,” Sister Ah Mu explained. “And it’s all done by members and volunteers.”
Approximately 120,000 pound of food was distributed to 13 different food pantries throughout South Dakota.
“And that estimated to around $150,000 worth of food,” Sister Whitecotton added.
One ton of food went to BHSU’s campus pantry, which helps keep students stocked with essentials throughout their time on campus, and the Compassion Cupboard in Belle Fourche received around 4,000 pounds.
Food distributed to the centers included dry goods, processed and canned goods, as well as mainstay staples; all produced at the church’s facility.
“We make some good peanut butter,” Whitecotton added with a laugh.
For more information about the church’s missionary work in the area, contact the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints local Belle Fourche location at (605) 591-9871.
