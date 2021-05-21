Sioux Falls man sentenced in assault case

DEADWOOD — A man originally charged with felony aggravated assault against his girlfriend while drunk and on probation, pleaded guilty to a lessor charge and was sentenced by 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse May 11.
Austin Lee Bohlen, 26, of Sioux Falls, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury April 24, 2019 and charged with felony aggravated assault, serious bodily injury, against a female victim.
He pleaded guilty to misdemeanor simple assault May 11 and was sentenced to 31 days in jail with credit for 31 days served and ordered to pay $164 in court costs.
Court documents say on March 29, 2019, at approximately 2:37 a.m., Spearfish police were advised of a report from the female victim in the case that she had been assaulted by Bohlen, her boyfriend.
The assault occurred at the victim’s apartment, but she called from Exit 14 Speedy Mart, as she had left her apartment to call the police. The victim advised police Bohlen had been drinking and when they returned home, Bohlen became upset with her for babysitting a friend’s baby, who was asleep in the apartment during the incident, because he missed his own daughter.
The victim told police that she told Bohlen she would take care of his daughter, since he doesn’t.
The victim, who was also on probation, said he then punched her in the face multiple times, punched her in the stomach, choked her, and pushed her.
Police observed an abrasion on her head, a swelling and bruised eye, and a small bump on her forehead.
The victim later told police Bohlen had not choked her but had hit her in the face and punched her in the stomach.
Bohlen told police nothing had occurred between him and the victim and that he did not hit her.
Police observed abrasions on his hand, and he was arrested.
Bohlen later waived his Miranda rights and told police he and the victim were consuming alcohol earlier in the evening and that there was no physical violence between the two of them and that the abrasions on his knuckles were old. Bohlen also told police he was frustrated with the victim and her friend for talking bad about the mother of his daughter. When police asked how the victim obtained a black eye, he said he didn’t know, but that the victim has been known to “self-harm.” Police said Bohlen smelled strongly of alcohol and he admitted he was not supposed to be drinking, as he was on probation. A PBT administered to Bohlen at 3:38 a.m. registered .150%.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.