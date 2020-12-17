Sioux Falls extends mask mandate; 39 new deaths confirmed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The Sioux Falls City Council on Tuesday extended the city’s mask mandate to the middle of March, following an hour of testimony from citizens who were mostly opposed to the move.
The ordinance is identical to the one passed on Nov. 17, with no penalty for violating it. It was due to expire on Jan. 1.
The council, as it has on previous mask mandate votes, passed the extension by a 6-2 vote. Councilor Marshall Selberg, who supported it, admitted that the extension was a “bit of a hard sell,” and he would likely change his mind if another extension proposal comes up without a significant rise in cases.
State health officials on Wednesday reported 39 new deaths due to complications from COVID-19, increasing the total fatalities to 1,300. The state reported 904 new cases, lifting the total to 92,603. Officials said that 405 doses of the coronavirus vaccine had been administered as of Tuesday.
South Dakota led the nation a couple of weeks ago in cases per capita, but has since dropped to sixth, according to The COVID Tracking Project. One in every 189 people in the state tested positive in the past week, the Johns Hopkins University group reported.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.