SPEARFISH — Amid blustery, rainy, and even at times snowy conditions, eight people are lined up behind rifles waiting their turned to be called on to send their shot at metal targets from 300 to 1,000 yards out.
It was part of the Rolling Bones Outdoors precision mountain shooting course taught by Brad Dana and Brian Mehmen, co-founders of the business, as well as Brandon Neil.
Mehmen said that when he and Dana met, and ultimately formed the business, they were both long-range shooting enthusiasts. They had both attended dozens of long-range shooting courses, and at the encouragement of Mehmen’s wife, Lynley Mehmen, they developed their own course.
“We got all our curriculum together, what we liked and what we didn’t, and starting putting together a manual,” Mehmen said.
That was about six years ago, and now the company hosts eight courses annually with plans to expand to a dozen each year. Each course has between eight and 10 students.
While the instructors coach students onto targets a kilometer away, Mehmen said the course is a shooting academy, “not a long-range shooting school or a long-range hunting class.”
“We believe long range on an animal can be 200 yards if the wind’s blowing or the environmental condition are such,” he said. “The animal earns the respect first, and we as hunters have to give that animal that respect.”
So then why are targets placed so far out?
“In this class, the reason we take you out to 1,000 yards is to show you how hard it actually is. An animal doesn’t deserve you to just lob bullets out there,” Mehmen said.
It’s about building the confidence of the students.
“Once we have you at 1,000 (yards), it makes 500 capable, and it makes 400-600 absolutely achievable with the right approach and with the right tools,” Mehmen said. “Once you have the right approach and the right tools in your hands, then 500-600 is realistic. You can handle that.”
Mehman said that beyond 600 yards, more environmental factors and conditions such as the Coriolis effect — the spinnng of the Earth, and spin drift, have more of an effect of the ballistics.
The course emphasises the basics of marksmanship, but it also teaches people how to make setting up that shot second nature — what Mehmen calls being subconciously concious.
“What we want you to do is develop almost like driving a car,” he said. “It’s your subconcious mind that drives. You don’t put value on anything that is not of value in your driving efforts.
“I’ll give you an example,” he said. “If I gave you $1,000 for every blue car you saw driving to downtown, do you know how many you’d see?”
Obviously, he said, it would be more than normal.
“That’s what we want to do with your shooting,” he said. “Instead of laying on the gun like a pillow, we want you laying square behind it. That’s a new thing. Subconciously concious now you start doing it, because if you don’t, you miss. Wind, before you started shooting you didn’t see the wind. Now you put a value on the wind. It’s like the blue cars. The wind has value here, I better pay attention to the wind. Distance. Now I need to know, is it 725, or is it 675? There is a distinct value to the distance past 300 yards. There is a distinct value because it might be a miss. You are aware of a lot more things as you build this rifle and the downrange applications of the ballistics in the bullet.”
Beyond getting students comfortable at shooting, and shooting longer than previous ranges, he wants them to recognize their abilities and to be honest with themselves.
“You might be able to kill an elk at 1,000 yards, but you have to know all the variables,” he said. “What we want to do is show hunters, if you don’t know all the variables, let’s get closer. Let’s not take the shot. Let’s not do the long-range thing and shoot him at 500-700 if that’s all the closer we can get.”
He said at the recent course, two of the shooters struggled shooting at the 100-yard zero target, and by the time the course was over, they where hitting targets accurately at 350 yards.
“My ability and your ability might be different, but that doesn’t mean we can’t go out together and harvest great trophies.” Mehmen said.
