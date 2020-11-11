SHS will remain at Level 2 - for now

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School will remain at COVID operational Category 2 for now even though both metrics the school district uses indicate that the school school go to Category 3.
There are 23 students and one teacher with active infections which tops the 3% threshold and there is a 28% positivity rate in the Spearfish zip code. Both would indicate that the district implement Category 3 which would mean virtual learning.
The Spearfish School Board voted tonight to remain in Category 2 until Monday and at that time the board will reevaluate the numbers.
The reason for the school board choosing to remain at Category 2 largely is due to the fact that
16 students who are currently out with active infections are anticipated to return Monday.
For the full story, read Thursday’s Black Hills Pioneer.
