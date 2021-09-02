SHS receives telescope donation

SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School received a telescope thanks to a donation from Greg Dias.
Dias said that they purchased the telescope for their daughter, but that she found that the telescope they already had was easier to use so the decision to donate the telescope was made. Dias’s two children, Brandon and Carmen, both took the astronomy class while in high school.
The telescope, manufactured by Celestron, is the NexStar 4SE model. It is a compound telescope that uses lenses and mirrors to create an image. It has an on-broad motor and guidance system that, when calibrated can go directly to a celestial object in its library and will “skew” to track the object’s apparent motion through the sky.
Chuck Standen, the astronomy instructor, intends to use the telescope for informal observation events for the astronomy students and for any other interested students. He thanked the Dias family for their donation.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.