SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Foundation for Public Education (SFPE) and Black Hills Energy joined forces on April 27, to provide fun and informational events and programs at Spearfish High School (SHS) and Creekside Elementary.
Black Hills Energy recently gave a $1,000 donation to SFPE, and chose to allocate those funds to two new grant programs, the Technology Lab Makerspace and Lakota Culture event.
Makerspace has been an on-going program this school year at Creekside, where it has allowed more than 550 students to participate in offline STEAM, or, Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics, learning activities during regularly scheduled technology classes.
On April 27, Black Hills Energy was invited to attend one of the classes, and see their grant come to life.
The Lakota Culture event was held later that day in the SHS library. Organized by World History teacher Scott Howard, sophomore students participating in his history class, and any others who had time to attend, enjoyed a performance of song and dance immersed in Lakota Culture.
“(Howard) likes to make the students comfortable, and he wanted to do a presentation on Lakota history and culture, language. And it’s a very instrumental part in the success of any student to learn about the indigenous territories (and) indigenous heritage of the territories.” said Jeremiah Moreno, performer at the event.
Moreno is a Lakota language and heritage teacher at Central High School in Rapid City. He has held the position for the past two years, and previously taught at the reservation in Pine Ridge.
Moreno sang and brought his son and nephew with him to play the drum during the event.
Dancers from Black Hills State University, Keegan Her Many Horses and Lara No Braid, performed traditional dances in traditional wear for the students.
“They both dance for healing because this is considered a dance of war, it’s to get our young men ready for the war,” Moreno said to the audience.
Both dancers described their outfits to the audience, and the meaning behind each dance.
“The story that I was told growing up, was that way back in the day, as the settlers were coming, they were bringing diseases that were, you know, wiping out the Indians, there was a medicine then from the tribe that had a vision one night. And it was of his daughter and her three friends, and he saw someone that was sick in the center of everybody, and he was given the songs to sing for that dance. So, he saw his daughter and her three friends dancing around,” No Braid said. “That’s why this dance is a healing dance.”
Students were shown two dances from each dancer, with history intermingled throughout the entire event.
“To explain more about the fancy feather dance, you can hear that I’m wearing bells. The purpose of this is whenever there’s fancy feather dancing, it’s always like a friendly competition between the drum and the dancers.” Her Many Horses said. “The singers are trying to trick the dancers, trying to get them to not stop on time, they’re trying to get them to not hit the end of their song. But, at the same time, the dancers are trying to be like, ‘I know what I’m doing out here, I know your songs.’”
He said if the dancer misses the drums stopping, due to the friendly competition, their audience will hear their bells and they can finish the song to their own beat.
This is the first Lakota culture event to take place at the high school.
