World history teacher Scott Howard provided his students with a glimpse of Lakota culture and history on April 27. Dancers Keegan Many Horses and Lara No Braid demonstrated their respective dances, while Jeremiah Moreno sang and played the drum with his nephew and son.

By Sidnee Short

Black Hills Pioneer

