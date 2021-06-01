SPEARFISH — “I don’t think there’s anything out there that can stop us.”
Those were among the closing remarks from a speech by Spearfish High School Student Council President Zade Dohman, which he gave during the SHS graduation ceremony Sunday.
The Class of 2021 recognized 139 graduates during the ceremony held at Spearfish High School.
Dohman was selected by his fellow seniors to give the commencement speech, in which he expressed gratitude for his classmates, as well as the faculty that has guided and lead them to this day. He also conveyed an optimistic outlook for the future.
“The one thing to which we can look forward is ourselves, we, the Class of 2021 have faced such tremendous hardships that at this point, I don’t think there’s anything out there that can stop us,” Dohman said. “I cannot wait to see all of the amazing ways in which we are going to change this would for the better.”
Dohman also presented the Outstanding Teacher Award to Alyssa Walters along with Elizabeth Gray, the senior class president.
The valedictorian was William Macdonald Sayler and the salutatorian was Logan Hunter Langenfeld.
School Board Member Ellen Plocek celebrated the seniors during her speech in which she used the metaphor of a toolbox to illustrate each student’s journey through life; adding and refining the tools they pick up at every stage such as reading, writing, and arithmetic, as well as respect, friendship, humor, and flexibility.
“As an elementary teacher, we celebrated everything we could and of course, through the K-12 school this is the ultimate celebration,” Plocek said. “Now, all of us, … wish you the best luck and we say, ‘go, go but don’t forget your toolbox.’”
