SPEARFISH — About 1,200 exceptional choir students from all around the nation will come together Feb. 25 to perform in their respective National’s Honor Choir.
One of those students happens to be Lars Knudson, a Spearfish High School (SHS) senior.
“I am very excited and also very nervous.” Knudson said about the opportunity.
Waiting for nearly a month after submitting his audition tape, Knudson was accepted into one of the four choirs.
The audition consisted of sending in a video singing an excerpt from one of the concert songs; one scale going up and one going down, both unassisted to assess the ability to keep a pitch and tone; and one solo of the participant’s choice.
“I grew up in a very musical household, but I was never really convinced to join choir until seventh grade.” Knudson said.
When SHS choir teacher Kelsey Kaitfors presented Knudson with the opportunity to audition, he said he started practicing as much as he could.
In addition to singing and participating in choir, Knudson spends his free time coding.
“I hope to make a career out of making music for video games.” He said.
Knudson takes classes in his own time for coding, taught himself the code language for C-sharp, which, he said, is what a video game requires.
“I’ve kind of built like a tiny, little video game on my own before.” Knudson said. “But, I just kind of need more practice making music so I can make good music for those games that I build.”
After graduation, Knudson plans to head to Montana to further his education with a computer science degree.
“The moment that I knew that I wanted my career to head into music was probably the summer of last year when I actually leaned that there was a job for making music for video games.” Knudson said. “That was just so insanely cool to me.”
Kaitfors said there are four honor choirs a nationals: an elementary choir; middle school choir; and two high school choirs: one treble choir consisting of sopranos and altos, and one mixed choir consisting of sopranos, altos, tenor, and bass.
Knudson is a tenor, which he said is a male with the highest vocal range.
“As soon as we get there we get tested for our knowledge on the music. So, if we don’t do well enough on that test, saying that we didn’t practice before we actually got there, we don’t get to participate.” Knudson said. “We just go straight back home.”
Knudson has been practicing a lot, and is confident he won’t get sent home.
“I’m really excited to go make music with a bunch of kids like me.” He said.
