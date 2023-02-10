SHS choir student accepted into National Honor Choir.jpg

Lars Knudson, senior choir student at Spearfish High School, is heading to Cincinnati, Ohio, later this month to participate in the National Honor Choir. Courtesy photo

Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — About 1,200 exceptional choir students from all around the nation will come together Feb. 25 to perform in their respective National’s Honor Choir.

One of those students happens to be Lars Knudson, a Spearfish High School (SHS) senior.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.