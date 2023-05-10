SHS band students expand their knowledge of music composition, women composers

From left, foreground, Dr. Nancy Williams and Colleen McKirdy, local musicians, prepared and performed musical compositions during a presentation for Spearfish High School band students.

Photo courtesy Spearfish Foundation for Public Education

SPEARFISH — In the last five years, Spearfish High School band students have performed only two pieces by female composers. To expand their knowledge and repertoire, the students recently enjoyed a presentation focused on women composers of instrumental repertoire, learning biographical information, historical traditions of gender inequality, and stylistic practices of Western art music from the Classical era from local musicians Colleen McKirdy and Dr. Nancy Williams. 

“In the music composition world, women are heavily overshadowed by men, especially for band and orchestra composers,” SHS Band Director Katie Appl said, describing how she tries to program concerts with a variety of composers, and though the school has a large music library, she does not believe they had any band pieces by female composers until 2021.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.