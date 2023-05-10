SHS band students expand their knowledge of music composition, women composers

SPEARFISH — In the last five years, Spearfish High School band students have performed only two pieces by female composers. To expand their knowledge and repertoire, the students recently enjoyed a presentation focused on women composers of instrumental repertoire, learning biographical information, historical traditions of gender inequality, and stylistic practices of Western art music from the Classical era from local musicians Colleen McKirdy and Dr. Nancy Williams.
“In the music composition world, women are heavily overshadowed by men, especially for band and orchestra composers,” SHS Band Director Katie Appl said, describing how she tries to program concerts with a variety of composers, and though the school has a large music library, she does not believe they had any band pieces by female composers until 2021.
Appl explained throughout history, women were discouraged from composition due to societal expectations, and this presentation highlighted the works and lives of several female composers who disrupted the composition scene throughout music history and whose pieces are finally getting the recognition they deserve.
“As a society, it is important that we address unequal treatment and strive to create new opportunities for equity,” Appl said. “As a band director, I try to program music from composers of different backgrounds, but it can also be easy to pick music without much thought. This presentation demonstrated the importance of sharing the stories of all people, especially the people who are overshadowed by society.”
McKirdy reached out to Appl last spring about the opportunity to host a presentation about women composers, and McKirdy and Dr. Williams worked together to research and create a presentation to share with middle and high school students. During the presentation, they prepared and performed eight pieces for clarinet and piano, providing extensive insight into the techniques necessary for composition, Appl said.
“For students interested in arranging or composing, it gives insight to the process and makes it more accessible,” she said. “Even for students not interested in composition, the presentation displays why composers use certain techniques, timbres, key signatures, etc., for their pieces. This insight can be applied to the music we rehearse every day in class and eventually prepare for a concert.”
Students in Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble were engaged throughout the presentation, Appl said.
“The students love hearing professional musicians play,” she said, adding the presentation also included short, interactive activities for the students. Following a demonstration, one of the students commented that the composition process was easier than she thought, and Dr. Williams responded that one of her goals of the presentation was to teach students that composition can be accessible.
“As students gain more understanding into the composer’s mindset, they can grow as a musician by analyzing the music in more depth and striving toward the end product the composer envisioned,” Appl said. She described the overarching purpose of the presentation was to inspire the next generation of musicians to continue playing and dive deeper into what it means to be a musician, as well as highlight the importance of equity, gain a deeper understanding of composition, and learn about possibilities as a professional musician.
“Composition is a core component to music that we don’t focus on during our typical rehearsals,” Appl said. “Regardless of interest in composing, it is important for students to gain insight into the endless choices a composer makes in order to bring their musical idea to life. The more we understand composers’ choices, the better we can interpret their music for performance. … This presentation opened up the door to new possibilities for our aspiring musicians.”
Following the presentation was a time for Q&A, and while there were questions related to composition, Appl said the majority of questions related to the lives of the presenters, such as their educational paths, first goals as musicians, etc. Appl explained it is vital for students to learn about the backgrounds and experiences of professionals in their community to know they can achieve their goals.
“We have many students who pursue a degree or career in music after high school,” she said, adding the students often think the only options are teaching or performing, while there are many pathways for professional musicians. Appl described there is a phenomenal group of community members in the Black Hills who are professional musicians, and the school music programs benefit greatly from interactions with them.
“I saw students truly feel inspired by the presentation,” Appl said. “Our students learn so much from meeting and interacting with community members, and we are grateful for this presentation experience and for every experience that is offered in our community. As we work to provide music for our community, we hope our community continues to support the fine arts programs in our schools.”
