SPEARFISH — Spearfish High School’s Class of 2019 alumnus Zach Tipton has attended Villanova University, located in Pennsylvania, his entire college career.
With the intent to graduate in May 2023, Tipton has used the past three and a half years on campus to get ahead in his field, and make the most out of his college experience.
Most recently, Tipton led a group of interns at the White House on Veterans Day, as part of his new role this semester.
Interning for AKSM Media out of Pennsylvania, Tipton serves as their senior White House producer. His main role is to manage the group of interns when they attend events, and make sure they have everything they need.
“Whenever an event happens in Pennsylvania specifically, that has, includes, either the president, vice president, or something, we always go to that.” Tipton said.
The group attended and provided news coverage for the annual 9/11 event at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Penn.
Veterans Day saw the group heading out of Pennsylvania, and about three hours down the road to Washington D.C., where they were given a tour of the White House, and shown where they would work when they attend events.
“It was a quiet day on campus (at the White House) because obviously Joe Biden was in Egypt, and Kamala (Harris) and Jill (Biden) were all out doing the Veterans Day memorial stuff elsewhere, outside of the White House.” Tipton said. “So, we were just there to kind of get a tour of the place, and get to know, kind of, where we’d be working throughout the entire year.”
Along with managing interns at events, Tipton writes articles for the company as well.
“I actually get to write an article once a week.” Tipton said. “I write an article on whatever topic they give me.”
Recently, he wrote about the drastic decrease in testing scores among grade school students since COVID. He also got to take part in election coverage.
“I was their main reporter for the Fetterman (vs.) Oz senate election race.” Tipton said. “I was the only reporter there, so I got to stay up until that was called, and then I got to write about (a) 600-to-800-word article on that race.”
In Spring 2022, Tipton interned for FOX Sports as their original programming intern.
“I got to do an internship where I was working behind the scenes on a lot of the FOX Sports morning shows.” Tipton said. “I met so many amazing people through that internship as well, that it’s really made my time at Villanova absolutely incredible.”
From his current internship, Tipton has gained a newfound interest in election coverage, although he has little interest in politics. But, his dream job is to work in sports broadcasting.
“My dream job is definitely to go work for an NFL franchise.” Tipton said.
He hopes to become and on-air media personality.
Tipton will continue his current internship with AKSM Media past the current 2022-2023 school year, and has plans to go work at the White House again on Nov. 21, for the 75th annual White House turkey pardon.
“(Going to the White House) kind of goes up in the air, because in D.C. obviously, things change really fast.” Tipton said. “At this moment, I think it’ll probably be this Monday.”
Tipton plans to graduate in May 2023 with a degree in communications with an emphasis in journalism.
