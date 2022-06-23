Shrine Circus returns to Deadwood Saturday

By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Saturday, following a two-summer pandemic-induced hiatus, the Naja Shrine Circus, in all its three-ring glory, returns to the Deadwood Event Complex, with two shows at 2 and 7 p.m.
“It’s a family tradition for 86 years,” said Deadwood Circus Chairman for the Naja Shriners Kip Wagner. “It’s a traditional circus, with all the bells and whistles. Our performer is Jordan Circus out of Las Vegas.”
High-wire acts, lions, tigers, elephants, clowns, motorcycle and animal stunts, along with snow cones, popcorn, cotton candy, and all the other things a person would expect will be featured at Saturday’s shows.
The Naja Shrine has been in Deadwood since 1893.
“Our territory is basically Western South Dakota …,” Wagner said. “What we do to help is transport kids to and from the clinics, ones who can’t get there by themselves. And that’s become really expensive, in case you haven’t noticed. If a baby is born with a misshapen head, they wear a helmet. There’s a little helmet the little baby wears for a year. Doesn’t hurt. It just reshapes the head. Cosmetic — a lot of insurance won’t pay for it. We do. We spent $20,000 in February 2020 before the pandemic hit, just on flights to and from Chicago. We’ve got vans that we transport to and from Minneapolis and we’ve got drivers on the road all the time.”
The Naja Shrine takes care of transportation for around 480 patients in their service area.
“We’ve got 600 to 700 kids total we’re taking care of in Western South Dakota,” Wagner said. “That’s what the money is used for. To help transport our patients. Oil changes for the vans and everything that goes with that. The money goes to Shriners, who help children.”
Children across the Northern Hills received a complimentary ticket to the circus prior to being released from school.
“We solicit businesses for donations for tickets,” Wagner said. “The lion’s share of the kids’ tickets are donated by local businesses. It’s really the generosity of the local area that allows us to do this.”
Adult tickets are $10 each. Admission is free for children.
“It’s a family tradition, like no other. We’ve been doing it so long, it’s such a part of the community,” Wagner said. “People look forward to it every year. Where else are you gonna see some of that stuff? There are some pretty special things that happen in those circuses.”
The Deadwood Event Complex gates open one hour prior to each show.
“Before and after each show we normally have a camel, pony and elephant rides, face painting, things like that,” Wagner said. “Our goal is always to raise more money than last year. Come spend the afternoon. It’s going to be beautiful.”
Shriner history dates back to the 1860s.
“In 1920, the Shriners were having their annual get-together at their annual convention,” Wagner said. “At that time, polio was rampant in the country. People didn’t have insurance and here were all these kids with it, so the Shriners decided to start pooling their money and help crippled children. They built their first Shriners Hospital for Children down south and they built their second one in Minneapolis. They built them all over the country to treat children with polio and orthopedic-type problems – club feet, cleft palates – anything orthopedic-type surgeries and then, they got into burns, because people were dying from burns, so they built four burn hospitals across the country.”
