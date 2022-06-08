Shrake retains her job as Meade County Treasurer

STURGIS — Robin Shrake has retained her title as Meade County Treasurer.
Shrake defeated Robin Korth, the current chief deputy for the Meade County Treasurer’s office, in a contentious race for the office 2,344 to 2,099 votes – a 53% to 47% margin.
The contest was within one point of a 50% to 50% tie most of the evening as results came in. Shrake won precincts along the Interstate 90 corridor and Korth carried many of the precincts within Sturgis. The two split precincts in the rural areas of eastern Meade County.
Shrake was appointed to the position of treasurer last June after long-time treasurer Susan Boadwine submitted her letter of resignation effective May 1.
Korth, who has worked in the treasurer’s office for a total of 19 years, had applied for the treasurer’s position after Boadwine’s departure, but the Meade County Commission on a 3-2 vote on June 22 selected Shrake. Commissioners Doreen Creed, Rod Bradley and Rich Liggett voted in favor of Shrake’s appointment, and Ted Seaman and Talbot Wieczorek voted against it.
The two candidates had waged a war of words on Facebook leading up to election.
Korth said following the election she would be making no statements about the race.
Shrake said she applied for the treasurer’s job because she felt a personal need to make a career move. She had designed, opened, and managed the KickStart Travel Center east of Sturgis for 20 years and previous to that had been a teacher.
She believes voters appreciated that she had been making some needed changes in the treasurer’s office since coming on board. Among those was the ability for property owners to pay their taxes online.
“We have been making changes and we will continue to make changes. I see things every day that I want address to improve the office,” Shrake said Wednesday morning.
The next issue Shrake said she would like to address is how the county has its money invested.
“The interest on our bank account is better than the CDs we have. We have guidelines, but I want to talk to other counties and find out how they are investing. Those CDs are not loving us back. We need to get those into something that will give us more return,” she said.
Inflation is driving the costs of doing county business up. Therefore, the county needs to find avenues other than raising taxes to generate revenue.
“If that means taking our investments and looking at other options, we need to do that,” she said.
Shrake said she appreciated the support she received from the voters.
Neither an Independent nor a Democratic candidate filed to run for the office of Meade County Treasurer, so there will be no contest in the general election in November.
And because Shrake was appointed this past year, her new term will be for just two years. She begins the new term in January.
Shrake is originally from Lead and graduated from Dakota Wesleyan University in Mitchell. She taught in the Meade 46-1 School District and for the United States Department of Defense Starbase STEM program. She is also one of the main organizers of the Sturgis Mustang Rally.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.