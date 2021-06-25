Shrake appointed Meade Co. Treasurer

STURGIS — Robin Shrake has been appointed Meade County Treasurer.
Shrake, of Sturgis, has in the past worked as an elementary teacher at Enning. She also worked for years with Sturgis businessman Gary Lippold in his many business ventures including managing the KickStart Travel Plaza.
The vote to appoint Shrake treasurer and pay her $65,000 was 3-2 with commissioners Doreen Creed, Rod Bradley and Rich Liggett voting in favor, and Ted Seaman and Talbot Wieczorek voting against.
Shrake will begin her new position with the county on July 12.
Meade County Treasurer Susan Boadwine submitted her letter of resignation at the Meade County Commission meeting Tuesday, March 23, telling commissioners her resignation would be effective May 1.
Boadwine has been an employee of Meade County since December of 1988. She was elected to the position of treasurer in 2004 and took office in January of 2005. She was most recently re-elected in 2020, a term that would not expire until 2025.
Shrake’s appointment will continue through January of 2023. If she wants to continue as treasurer she would need to run in the general election in 2022.
The chief deputy in the treasurer’s office is Robin Korth. She had applied for the treasurer position.
Following the vote on the appointment of the treasurer, the commission voted to increase Korth’s salary, effective May 1, for a six-month period of an additional compensation of $1,000 a month. The compensation was due to her increased duties and responsibilities since Boadwine’s departure. That vote was unanimous.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.