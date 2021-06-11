Shortage of lifeguards to impact Spearfish Water Park hours, services

SPEARFISH — Seasonal workforce shortages have been in the news across the country, and the impacts, specifically related to lifeguard positions, are being felt in Spearfish, too. As a result, the Spearfish Water Park is making changes to its hours and services beginning Monday.
“We ask for people’s patience and understanding at this time,” Parks and Recreation Director Tyler Ehnes said. “We are still advertising for lifeguard positions and trying to hire additional staff to ensure we continue to run the water park as safely and efficiently as we have in years past.”
Starting Monday, hours at the Spearfish Water Park will be from 1-7 p.m., with water-park-members-only swim time from noon to 1 p.m. There will be a change in lifeguard rotations, with additional pool breaks added throughout the day.
Staff will monitor and continue to evaluate the effect of the implemented changes and may make additional modifications as needed. Those planning to visit the water park are encouraged to check the Facebook page, where updates will be posted, or call (605) 722-1430 prior to their visit to check availability.
“Like many other agencies, we anticipated there may be seasonal workforce shortages this summer, but we are experiencing unprecedented staff shortages, causing us to make necessary changes to our business model, while still providing a safe and enjoyable experience for guests,” Ehnes said. “We appreciate everyone’s understanding and support, and if you are a certified lifeguard or you know one, please apply!”
Job postings and online applications are available at https://www.cityofspearfish.com/161/Career-Opportunities.
